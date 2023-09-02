Chelsea star set to sign new contract after rejecting move on Deadline Day - Reports

Chelsea's rising star, Ian Maatsen, has decided to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, spurning the advances of Burnley, who were eager to secure his services for the upcoming season. According to Football Insider, Maatsen is now in the final stages of negotiations for a new contract with the Blues.

The 21-year-old Maatsen had been on Burnley's radar throughout the summer transfer window. Still, the talented Dutchman remained loyal to Chelsea, where he has honed his skills since joining their youth academy. Maatsen's decision underscores his commitment to Chelsea and his belief in the opportunities that lie ahead under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Maatsen's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. During the 2022/23 season, he was sent on loan to Burnley, where he enjoyed a successful stint, tallying an impressive four goals and six assists in 42 appearances. His consistent performances earned him a coveted spot in the 2022/23 Championship Team of the Season.

Burnley's manager, Vincent Kompany, had been eager to make Maatsen's loan move permanent following their title-winning campaign. Still, it appears that Pochettino sees immense value in the young talent and is determined to integrate him into first-team plans at the Stamford Bridge.

Since the start of the new season, Maatsen has already made three appearances for the Blues, including an entire 90-minute run in their recent EFL Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon. What's more intriguing is his deployment in a more advanced role within the squad, indicating the trust and confidence that Pochettino has in his versatile abilities.

Before his successful spell at Burnley, Maatsen showcased his potential during loan stints at Charlton Athletic and Coventry City. This further solidifies his reputation as one of the Blues' brightest prospects. He will be under close scrutiny by fans and pundits alike for his performances with the Blues this season after manager Pochettino voted trust in him.

Chelsea sets transfer record with £295m in sales and loans in the 2023-24 transfer window - Report

Chelsea has made headlines for their extravagant £1 billion spending spree in three transfer windows and set records with their £295 million in sale and loan fees this season. This colossal figure ranks among the highest ever recorded in Premier League and European football history.

Sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs reports that the Blues' focus on youth is evident, with an average age of 20.5 for their new signings and a first-team average age of 22.5. This strategic move reflects the English club's commitment to long-term success.

Among the notable departures from Stamford Bridge were Christian Pulisic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and David Datro Fofana. The Blues' transfer window has been a whirlwind of activity, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.