Chelsea star signed in 2022 ready to leave club amid interest from Serie A clubs - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is reportedly prepared to leave the club on a permanent basis in the summer, with three Serie A clubs interested in signing him. The young midfielder is considering an exit after failing to nail down a regular place at the club since arriving in 2022.

Casadei swapped Inter Milan for Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022, after the English side paid a reported €20 million for him before he had made a single senior appearance. He spent time at their academy before heading out on loan to Reading for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea sent Cesare Casadei on loan to Leicester City after the Foxes' manager Enzo Maresca pushed for the young midfielder. He featured primarily off the bench for the side, making 25 appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Casadei was recalled from his loan in January and has made just three appearances for the club since, featuring for 17 minutes in all. The Italy U-21 midfielder is now prepared to leave Stamford Bridge in search of regular football, as per journalist Nicolo Schira (via Tribal Football).

Cesare Casadei was touted for an important role this season, after impressing for Mauricio Pochettino's side in their pre-season tour of the USA. The 21-year-old had earlier featured for Italy at the U-20 World Cup, winning the golden boot as his country finished second.

Casadei remains very highly rated in his native Italy, with multiple Serie A clubs reportedly circling for his signature. At Chelsea, there are a number of players in front of him in the pecking order, and he may never get a chance to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea star sends Ukraine to Euros

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk was the difference-maker for Ukraine as they claimed a narrow 2-1 win over Iceland to qualify for EURO 2024. The 23-year-old forward provided the moment of quality to lift his side over their opponents in the playoff final.

After defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff semifinal, Ukraine were up against Iceland for a place in the summer's Euros. Albert Gudmundsson gave Iceland the lead in the first half, putting them on the path for a place in the continental competition.

Ukraine managed to find a leveller in the second half, as they did against Bosnia, with Viktor Tsyhankov netting the equaliser. With six minutes left on the clock, Mudryk rifled home an effort from the edge of the box to seal the comeback win.

Mudryk has displayed his quality in flashes this season, and his goal for Ukraine was all-important. He will be with his country when they participate in the Euros in Germany in the summer.