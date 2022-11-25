Chelsea star signs new contract until 2028 

Chelsea have announced a contract extension for Trevoh Chalobah. The 23-year-old's new deal will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until 2028, with the option of another year.

Chalobah made his senior debut for Chelsea last season after Thomas Tuchel promoted him to the first team. He went on to impress and made the starting spot his own, fighting off club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The defender has made 13 appearances this season, including back-to-back clean sheets against AC Milan in the Champions League. Speaking after penning the new deal, the young defender told the club's official website:

"I'm over the moon to sign this contract. It's been an honour every time I put the shirt on. I want to give my all and do anything for this club. As everyone knows I've been here from a young age and to continue here is every kid's dream. Whenever I get the chance, I'll give my all for the club and look for the future ahead. I want to say thanks to God for this, without Him none of this would be possible. And just always believing. Thanks to my family as well and the club for trusting in me. I'll now continue to give my all."

Chalobah has played 43 times for Chelsea in the first team.

