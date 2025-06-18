Chelsea star spotted partying hours after poor display in win over LAFC at Club World Cup

Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke was seen partying following his side's 2-0 win over LAFC in the Club World Cup. In a now-deleted social media post (via The Daily Mail), the 23-year-old was spotted alongside Instagram influencer Skye, seemingly enjoying the nightlife in Atlanta.

Madueke started in the left-wing position in the Blues' victory in their opening fixture but had a largely pedestrian outing. He had a few good moments in the first half, linking up well with Nicolas Jackson, but rarely threatened their opposition. He was taken off after 64 minutes for academy product Tyrique George.

Chelsea continue to fill their squad with talent, and it may mean that Madueke would have to fight hard for his place. Enzo Maresca placed a lot of trust in the winger last season as he featured in 32 league games, collecting seven goals and three assists.

However, Pedro Neto seems to be a more threatening option down that flank, while the impending arrivals of Estevao Willian and Geovany Quenda could make Madueke's life at Stamford Bridge difficult.

First five games analyzed as Chelsea Premier League 2025/26 schedule drops

Chelsea will have an interesting start to their 2025/26 season. For the first time under the BlueCo ownership, the London side will have the same manager for a second consecutive campaign. Enzo Maresca will look to build on the side's top-four finish and Conference League victory to take the club to greater heights.

They will begin the season with a home game against fellow London team Crystal Palace, followed by a trip to West Ham United. The Blues will return to Stamford Bridge to face Fulham before heading to west London to face Brentford. Finally, a mouth-watering clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford rounds off their start.

The Blues are among the Premier League sides that will have a truncated pre-season owing to their commitments in the Club World Cup. The lack of travel demands will certainly benefit a squad that may take some time to reach peak fitness level.

Fans will be hopeful of a strong start with just one of the league's traditional top-six to face in the first five games. A good start may provide the impetus for a title challenge from the Blues, glimpses of which they showed last year.

