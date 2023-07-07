Chelsea star spotted wearing Liverpool shirt in old picture as transfer speculation rises

Chelsea star Levi Colwill's old picture in a Liverpool shirt has surfaced amid a host of speculations linking the player with a switch to Anfield.

Colwill, 20, has popped up as one of the Reds' top defensive targets in the recent past. He impressed while on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, starting 17 of his 22 appearances across all competitions.

According to football.london, Liverpool have enquired about signing the left-footed defender this summer. However, Chelsea are keen to retain the player's signature by offering him a new contract in the near future.

Amid all the links, one of Colwill's old photos has lately gone viral on social media. The centre-back's former coach Lee Hudson shared an image of him following his first Premier League contest last August.

Lee Hudson @CoachLee85 @levi_colwill making his debut at old trafford today. Would only be right for me to share this picture of him in a Liverpool shirt. Absolute pleasure playing a small part in your development mate. Well done on todays win. @levi_colwill making his debut at old trafford today. Would only be right for me to share this picture of him in a Liverpool shirt. Absolute pleasure playing a small part in your development mate. Well done on todays win. https://t.co/IOFKBbWmTa

Earlier in 2021, Colwill claimed that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was his idol during his childhood. He told GOAL during a conversation:

"Growing up... my idol was always Steven Gerrard. I'd be watching him, he's a great leader. I was just amazed by him, I used to have pictures of him in my room. I was always trying to copy him before I was playing. I just looked up to him, I even had the same boots."

Should the highly-rated Chelsea youngster join the Reds this summer, he could prove to be a good signing for them. He would provide solid competition to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the centre-back role.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side would find it difficult to sign Colwill. The Blues have reportedly rejected two bids from Brighton for their youth product's services – an initial £30 million bid and a second £40 million bid as well.

Prior to his loan spell at Brighton, the 10-cap England U21 star shot to fame during his temporary stint at Huddersfield Town. He featured in 32 overall matches for the Championship side in the 2021-22 season.

With the Blues selling Kalidou Koulibaly, Colwill is expected to start or at least be regularly involved with the first-team this season.

Steven Gerrard wants to sign Liverpool and Chelsea players as Al-Ettifaq boss: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is keen to add top-level experience to his squad this summer. He is aiming to sign Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, alongside Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata.

Henderson, 33, has been a core member of Liverpool side since 2011, lifting eight trophies in the process. He could decide to seal a move away in light of his club's ongoing midfield rebuild. However, the 77-cap England international still has two years left on his current deal.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, has been marked as a potential sale as Chelsea are hoping to clear the deadwood this summer. He could become the latest Blues player to head to the Gulf state, following in the footsteps of N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy.

The Blues signed the Gabonese striker from Barcelona for £10m. He had a forgetful season, scoring three goals and making one assist in 21 appearances.

