Chelsea star Thiago Silva explains how Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola unintentionally convinced him to move to PL

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva recently explained Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's role in his move to the Premier League three years ago.

Silva admitted that the previous style of football in the English top tier was not to his liking. He added that he made the decision to join the Premier League, despite his initial inhibitions, because the Spanish boss changed the game in England.

The former AC Milan defender told ESPN (as quoted by Metro):

"No man, no. I never imagined I would play in the Premier League one day. It was one, with all due respect, football that I didn’t like. Because I thought it was a lot of aerial balls, get up here, fight there. I never really liked it even though I’m good in the air and adapt well. I thought I wouldn’t play here."

He added:

"I think one of those responsible for this change, I think, is Pep Guardiola, right? He plays more. The others don’t try to copy but they look to play more. Because this is beautiful football to watch.

"And from that moment on I became interested. I watched more at home. Chelsea’s proposal came and I didn’t think twice."

Chelsea secured the Brazil international's services in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He played an integral role in the Blues' UEFA Champions League triumph during the 2020-21 campaign.

Silva has registered 137 appearances across competitions for Chelsea and also recorded six goals and four assists.

"Still playing like a 20-year-old" - Chelsea boss Pochettino heaps praise on Thiago Silva after Luton win

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino lavished praise on Silva after his display in his side's 3-2 win over Luton Town in the Premier League last weekend (December 30).

Cole Palmer (12') opened the scoring for the Blues with a powerful left-footed strike before Noni Madueke (37') doubled their lead in the first half. Palmer grabbed his brace of the match in the 70th minute, putting his side 3-0 up.

The west Londoners seemed in control of the game until the final stretch. Ross Barkley netted once for Luton in the 80th minute and Elijah Adebayo scored their second just seven minutes later. However, the Hatters couldn't find the equaliser and Pochettino's men walked away with all three points after a nervy ending.

After the match, the Argentine lauded Silva, saying (via GOAL):

"It is amazing, 39 years old and still playing like a 20-year-old. He brings his experience to the team and he is doing really well. It has been a big, big week. Next year we start in a positive way and it is a good feeling to finish 2023 in this way."

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League points table. They will next be in action against Preston North End FC in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, January 6.