Chelsea star Thiago Silva reacts to Neymar leaving PSG for Al-Hilal with sad comment on farewell video 

Neymar's former club teammate and current Chelsea star Thiago Silva left a sad reaction to the new Al-Hilal forward's farewell post as the former left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The defender reacted with a sad emoji to the former Barcelona man's Instagram video.

Neymar posted a clip of himself bidding farewell to most of his teammates at his former club. The Parisian outfit reportedly agreed to a deal worth £86.3 million to let go of the Brazil international (via The Guardian).

Silva and Neymar spent time together at both PSG and the Brazil national team. As far as club football is concerned, the two spent three years together after Neymar's arrival in 2017 from Barcelona and prior to the 38-year-old's departure to Chelsea in 2020.

Both players shared the pitch on 59 occasions for the Ligue 1 outfit while winning French football's top-tier competition on three occasions. On the other hand, the duo have made 78 appearances beside one another for Brazil, managing four joint goal contributions. Having played an abundance of games together, Silva's reaction to the 31-year-old's Instagram post comes as no surprise.

After joining Parc des Princes from the Catalan club, the forward finishes with 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances across all competitions. In all, he won five Ligue 1 trophies but failed to lay his hands on the UEFA Champions League with his previous employers.

"I am here in Saudi Arabia"- Neymar sends message to Al-Hilal fans as he completes transfer from PSG

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal recently announced the completion of former PSG superstar Neymar's signing on their social media accounts. The player himself took to Instagram and shared his announcement clip with a message for the fans.

The Brazil international was reportedly sold for a fee of £86.3 million to the Saudi Arabian outfit. Despite rumors of a potential move to Chelsea and Barcelona, the 31-year-old has exited Europe. He wrote on Instagram:

"I am here in Saudi Arabia, i am HILALI."

After spending six seasons at PSG following his transfer from Barcelona for a reported fee of €222 million, the forward joins several other stars in Saudi Arabia. He will team up with former Premier League players Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly at his new club.