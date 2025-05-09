Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah sends message after Mason Mount scores twice to guide Manchester United to Europa League final

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has sent a message to Manchester United's Mason Mount following his brace against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semfinal second leg. The Red Devils secured a 4-1 victory over their LaLiga counterparts on Thursday, May 8, at Old Trafford.
The Premier League giants subsequently secured a place in the final with a 7-1 aggregate win. Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in the final at San Mames on May 21.
Meanwhile, Mason Mount started Thursday's game from the bench, but came on in the 62nd minute with his team trailing 1-0 on the night. The Englishman has struggled since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, but came into his own on the night.
The 26-year-old scored a stunning goal 10 minutes later to get the Red Devils level. The English giants then took the lead through Casemiro (79'), before Rasmus Hojlund (85') made it 3-1.
However, Mount had another trick up his sleeve. In the first minute of second half injury time, Julen Agirrezabala gifted the ball back to the Englishman. Mount caught him out of position and unleashed a lofted ball from near the halfway line to score his second of the night.
After the game, the Englishman took to social media to share a picture of him celebrating the goal. He wrote:
"Moments like these are worth the wait. Back to Bilbao Reds!"
His former Chelsea teammate Chalobah was quick to respond, commenting:
"Proud of you brother, never gave up."
Manchester United next face West Ham United on Sunday, May 11, in the Premier League.
Are Chelsea and Manchester United locked in a battle for a Bundesliga star?
Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to go head-to-head for Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick this summer, according to Caught Offside. The report adds that Arsenal are in the race as well.
Schick has been outstanding for the Bundesliga giants this season, registering 25 goals from 43 games across competitions. He is under contract until 2027, but the club could let him go for €30-40m this summer.
The situation has alerted the Red Devils, who are in the market for a new striker this summer. Manchester United are looking for an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, who has blown hot and cold this season.
Schick fits the bill, but Chelsea are apparently eyeing the 29-year-old too. The Blues have recently invested in younger talents, but could make an exception for the Czech international.