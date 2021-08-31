Chelsea star wanted permanently by Premier League club: Reports

As Transfer Deadline Day for Chelsea approaches - the clock ticks a lot faster than usual. Reports from Sky Sports News have started to pour in on a possible loan deal for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi to Borussia Dortmund.

However, amidst all of this, an unnamed Premier League side have also approached Chelsea and Hudson-Odoi’s representatives to inquire if they would be willing to consider the possibility of a permanent deal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s representatives remain in talks with Chelsea officials about allowing him to leave on a straight loan to Borussia Dortmund.



An un-named Premier League club has made an enquiry about a permanent deal... — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 30, 2021

Chelsea have routinely offloaded a number of their players, as they tend to do annually. The London-based club have re-signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan as part of their big-money move.

The signing has made several promises to make an impact on the club's performance this season. The Blues are optimistic of kindling some positive competition between Timo Werner and Lukaku.

To balance the wage structure, the club had to let talent leave on loans. Players like Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud, and Davide Zappacosta were all transferred out to secure funds. In a similar line of thought, letting Hudson-Odoi leave on loan was Chelsea's initial approach earlier today.

Things changed rapidly for Chelsea

The previously-mentioned unnamed side, who have enquired over whether Chelsea would agree to sell the 20-year-old, are revealed to be none other than Leicester City. The Foxes have been unsuccessful in their long-term crisis of finding a suitable right-winger.

Told the Premier League club that have made an enquiry about a permanent deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi is Leicester City.



Story with @CarefreeYouth https://t.co/N84jVSF0cX — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) August 30, 2021

After Leicester's staple man for that position, Riyad Mahrez, left, there hasn't been a worthy replacement for him at the King Power ever since. City's approach comes at a critical time for Chelsea as all of Leicester's previously mentioned links dissolved rapidly in succession.

As for Callum Hudson-Odoi, it looks like the proverbial Sophie's choice. On the one hand, he can travel to test the waters of the Bundesliga at Dortmund and earn a lot of minutes with the added security of returning to Chelsea.

While on the other he can make the switch permanently to Leicester. The latter has every bit of potential and promise of integration as a vital part of their squad.

The clock is ticking for Hudson-Odoi and Chelsea. The European winners will have to choose whether to let one of their talents leave for their direct Premier League competition for a permanent offload or if Thomas Tuchel has any subsequent plans in mind for the Englishman in the coming years.

