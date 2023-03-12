Chelsea star Wesley Fofana responds to explicit chant from Leicester City fans

Chelsea star Wesley Fofana was the subject of an explicit chant from Leicester City in the Foxes' 3-1 Premier League defeat on Saturday (11 March).

Leicester fans were left with a bitter taste in their mouths after Fofana sealed a move to Chelsea last summer for a fee of £75 million with add-ons. He left the Foxes after spending only two seasons at the club.

The 22-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best young centre-backs, which is why the Blues signed him after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers. He started in his team's win against Leicester this weekend.

This was the first time he faced them in opposition colors and put in a solid performance at the back. The Frenchman received a rather hostile reception from the home fans, who were heard chanting:

"Hey Wes Fofana. Ooh, ahh. I wanna know why you're such a ****"

Fofana took to Twitter to reply to a video of Leicester fans' chants posted by user @OJSLCFC. He quote-replied with the "😍😍" emojis before tweeting:

"Hahaha good song 😂😂😂😂😘"

A serious knee injury in the first half of the season has restricted Fofana to just nine appearances across competitions for his new club. His return to full fitness has come at an ideal time considering Thiago Silva's knee injury in Chelsea's 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on 26 February.

The Brazilian centre-back will not return to action before April. Fofana, meanwhile, has started in his team's last three games across competitions, which have all ended in wins.

Graham Potter lauds Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell's display in Chelsea's win vs Leicester City

Wesley Fofana wasn't the only former Leicester City player in Chelsea's squad that won 3-1 this weekend on Filbert Way.

Ben Chilwell, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester in 2020 for a fee of £50 million, also started at left wing-back. He opened the scoring in the 11th minute, played in three accurate crosses and made eight recoveries against the Foxes.

Wesley Fofana, meanwhile, made two clearances and blocks each while also winning five of his 10 contested duels. He was brought off four minutes from time in front of a hostile home crowd.

Chilwell experienced a similar reaction from Leicester fans when he was substituted 13 minutes earlier. After the game, manager Graham Potter was asked how the duo handled the occasion.

He told Sky Sports (h/t LeicestershireLive):

"Ben answered it in the perfect way, it was one of those games where the home crowd made it difficult but they [Chilwell and Wesley Fofana] handled it well."

