Chelsea star withdraws from France U-21 squad after picking up thigh injury

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has pulled out of the France U-21 squad for this month's internationals after picking up an injury. The youngster was included in the squad to face Slovenia U-21 and Bosnia & Herzegovina U-21 in qualifying for the U-21 Euros.

France international Gusto has been one of the standout stars for Chelsea since arriving at the club before the 2023-24 season. The 21-year-old filled in admirably in the absence of captain Reece James, and has played in all three league games to start the 2024-25 season.

Gusto appeared to have a problem in the Blues' most recent game against Crystal Palace after blocking a shot in the second half. At the 74-minute mark, the former Olympique Lyonnais man pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring problem, despite facing no contact. He was substituted for Mykhailo Mudryk, with Moises Caicedo filling in at right-back.

Trending

France U-21 manager Gerald Baticle had named the right-back in the squad for the games this month, but he has now pulled out. The youngster appears to be carrying a thigh problem, and his club has confirmed that he has indeed returned to commence his rehabilitation.

The injury to Gusto comes when club captain and first-choice right-back Reece James is also out with a hamstring problem. The Englishman is expected to return to action for Enzo Maresca's side when the league resumes on September 14.

Gusto didn't play for France at the Olympics this summer as his club did not release him to participate. The talented right-back will be keen to avoid an extended spell on the sidelines, particularly after his promising start to the season.

Brazilian winger completes Saudi Pro League move from Chelsea

Brazilian teenager Angelo Gabriel has completed his move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, bringing his time at Chelsea to an end. The Saudi club paid around £19 million to land the talented 19-year-old on a permanent basis.

Gabriel joined Chelsea from Brazilian outfit Santos in the summer of 2023, with the English club paying £13 million for his services. The winger immediately moved to Strasbourg, where he spent the whole of the 2023-24 season on loan.

Angelo Gabriel featured briefly for the Blues in pre-season this summer before learning that he was not in the plans of coach Enzo Maresca. The youngster will now continue his career alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi's top flight, and the Blues have a sell-on clause in his contract.

Al-Nassr signed Mohamed Simakan from RB Leipzig and Gabriel from Chelsea, while also signing Wesley Gassova and Bento from Brazil.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback