Chelsea stars' heartwarming gesture towards life long Blues 

Giroud and Rudiger celebrate after scoring a goal

Chelsea released a video in which players past and present surprised a family on their weekly quiz. Chelsea organized this for a pair of brothers Tony and Paul, who had recently gone through a kidney transplant in collaboration with their mother, Jean.

Tony had kidney failure in 2018 and his elder brother, Paul, stepped in to donate his kidney. The two brothers share a special bond which also involves their love for Chelsea. Antonio Rudiger, Olivier Giroud and club legend Gianfranco Zola were involved in the Zoom call, as Chelsea aimed to connect with the two life long Blues.

Two Chelsea fans. One incredible story of brotherly love. 💙



Mum sets up family Zoom quiz.



Enter Gianfranco Zola, @_OlivierGiroud_ and @ToniRuediger for a special surprise! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DfzQvZrldP — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 21, 2020

Zoom call with Chelsea-supporting brothers

Rudiger celebrating a last-gasp victory over Arsenal

They ask Zola where he is, and he replied that he is in Sardinia with his mother to keep her company. He says that thankfully the virus did not spread there.

Paul asked the Italian maestro on who he thought was better between Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. The former Chelsea No.25 replied to this by saying he would go for Lampard while also praising Gerrard.

"They both are great players in the Premier League but I'd prefer Lampard because I played with him and also he grew up in skill in front of me."

Paul again asks former Chelsea talisman on who his best team-mate was while at Chelsea. The Italian replies that it was John Terry, who is possibly one of the greatest players Chelsea have produced.

The family then asked Rudiger whether he watched the Bundesliga over the weekend. The German international replied claimed that he did watch the German top-flight over the weekend, adding that he had nothing else to do.

Paul asked Rudiger about training, to which the Chelsea man replied that it is what the government stipulates. Rudiger also added that they've been training in small groups in recent days as per the Premier League guidelines.

Rudiger then asked Paul about his kidney operation, to which Paul sounded out his brother Tony. The central defender also added that football is the most important thing in the world.

Olivier Giroud after scoring against Everton in a game before the lockdown

Giroud asked the family to identify themselves, which the family did with reasonable glee. The family then asked Giroud about his favourite moment from the season, to which the Chelsea man said that it was his goal against Tottenham.

The Chelsea stars then sign off, after which Jean reveals that it was she who organized the surprise.

Chelsea return to training

Chelsea successfully returned to training on Tuesday after being granted permission by the Premier League to train in small groups. This was after the Premier League's calls for a return to training under Step 1 of Project Restart. Chelsea are currently fourth in the league standings and are clinging on to the last UEFA Champions League spot.

With the chasing pack breathing down their necks, Frank Lampard and co will look to finish the season strongly and secure a spot in Europe.