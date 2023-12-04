Chelsea stars laud teammate Enzo Fernandez's performance on social media as Blues defeat Brighton 3-2 in PL fixture

Chelsea trio Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, and Ian Maatsen have hailed Enzo Fernandez on social media after his match-winning display in a 3-2 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a vital win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (December 3). They were made to do so with 10 men after Conor Gallagher was sent off for two bookable offenses (45').

Fernandez came to the fore, bagging a double as his side got back to winning ways in the league. The Argentina international opened with a superb header in the 17th minute.

The 22-year-old then scored the eventual winner in the 65th minute from the penalty spot. It was a man-of-the-match performance from the energetic midfielder.

Fernandez took to Instagram after the victory to celebrate scoring his first two Premier League goals of his career. He said:

"Very happy for my first goals in Premier League with our people. Come on Chelsea. GLORIA A DIOS SIEMPRE."

Cucurella replied in the comments section, writing in Spanish:

"Goleador!! Bloqueador - Scorer!! Blocker."

Meanwhile, Sterling and Maatsen both gave Fernandez a round of applause with the clapping emoticon.

Fernandez took his tally to three goals and as many assists in 38 games since joining the west Londoners in January. The win against Brighton means Pochettino's men move on to 19 points in 14 games, sitting 10th in the league.

Frank Leboeuf predicts whether Chelsea will finish above Manchester United

The Red Devils were poor against Newcastle.

Pochettino's men are next in action on Wednesday (December 6) when they travel to Old Trafford to face a beleaguered Manchester United side. Erik ten Hag's men come off a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, dropping down to seventh in the league.

However, Frank Lebeouf reckons his former club will struggle to finish above the Red Devils if they fail to beat them on Wednesday. The Blues legend said (via ChelseaChronicle):

"If Manchester United win [the] next game, I can clearly say that Manchester United is going to finish above Chelsea."

Lebeouf doesn't see either of the Premier League giants finishing in the top four amid their poor starts to the season:

"But if by any kind of chances… I would say Chelsea can win at Old Trafford, [then] that will be a big fight between those two. But how disappointing it is to say that none of them are going to finish in the first four.”

The Blues suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Manchester United in May. But, they head to Old Trafford boosted by their win over Brighton on this occasion. A win for either club could keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top four alive.