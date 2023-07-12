Chelsea step up interest in Ligue 1 star to replace outgoing Christian Pulisic - Reports

Chelsea have intensified their pursuit of Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki as a possible replacement for Christian Pulisic, according to Football London. Pulisic is close to joining Italian giants AC Milan after spending four years at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have recently initiated direct communication with Cherki's representatives. However, Lyon are determined to retain the promising young player.

Given the French club's widely reported financial struggles, however, they could sell if Chelsea come up with a sizeable bid. The Blues are reportedly considering making an offer.

Bobby Vincent @BobbyVincentFL Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Rayan Cherki. Talks with the 19yo's representatives have now taken place. Lyon determined not to lose him but have not said he isn't for sale.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also expressed their interest in Cherki, having seen their bid for the teenager rejected during the January transfer window. However, should Lyon decide to part ways with Cherki, they would prefer doing business with Chelsea rather than strengthening one of their domestic rivals.

While Chelsea are exploring other potential targets, it is understood that Cherki has emerged as the primary option in their search for a player to fill Pulisic's void.

During the last Ligue 1 season, the teenager featured in 34 matches for Lyon, scoring four goals and providing six assists. It was a disappointing campaign for Lyon overall, but Cherki's performances showcased his immense potential.

Liverpool set to make offer for Chelsea center-back Levi Colwill

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to launch a bid for Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, according to 90MIN. Despite Chelsea's insistence that Colwill is not for sale, Liverpool believe they can convince the defender to move away from Stamford Bridge.

Graeme Bailey



@90min_Football



Liverpool ready to make an offer for Chelsea's Levi Colwill and they are confident of being able to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

Colwill, who impressed during England's successful campaign at the European Under-21 Championship, made a significant impact while on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

Although Brighton failed to secure him permanently, Liverpool now consider Colwill their top defensive target. The young player's contract with Chelsea expires in 2025, and while the club seek an extension, talks have not progressed.

Liverpool's recent signings in midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, demonstrate their intention to revamp the team, and now they are turning their attention to defensive reinforcements.

