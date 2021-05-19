Chelsea striker could leave on a free transfer amid interest from Serie A giants - Reports

Chelsea are expected to reinforce their attack this summer, which could lead to one of their current stars leaving the club.

According to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport, Olivier Giroud’s association with the Blues could come to an end this summer amid interest from AC Milan. The Frenchman’s current contract expires at the end of the season, with Chelsea unlikely to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud joined the Blues from Arsenal in the summer of 2018 but has failed to nail down a spot in the first team. With the Frenchman’s style not suiting Thomas Tuchel’s tactics, Giroud could be allowed to leave as a free agent in the summer.

Quite a few clubs are monitoring his situation, including AC Milan, which means that Giroud will not be short of suitors if he chooses to leave. The Rossoneri are interested in the Frenchman, with multiple reports from Italy claiming the striker could wear their colors next season.

Giroud has decided to leave Chelsea and wants a two-year contract with wages of €5m per year. AC Milan will be able to afford him, thanks to the Italian tax laws. Mario Mandzukic is expected to leave the San Siro this summer, which will make Giroud a fantastic addition to Stefano Pioli’s side.

🔵 Chelsea boost their Champions League hopes for 2021/22... #UCL pic.twitter.com/QsPhD4D1Te — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 19, 2021

Although the Italian giants having a shortlist of strikers to replace the Croatian striker, signing Giroud is believed to be at the top of their agenda. However, the 34-year-old will find regular football hard to come by at AC Milan, so it will be interesting to see whether that affects his final decision.

The Chelsea star has been included in France manager Didier Deschamps’s squad for Euro 2020.

Chelsea edging closer to a top-four finish in the Premier League

Chelsea improved their chances of securing a top-four finish this season by beating Leicester City 2-1 on Tuesday and moving into third place in the table.

The Blues travel to Villa Park on Sunday for the final game of the season and a win against Aston Villa will confirm their participation in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Olivier Giroud | Chelsea player ‘has decided to pack up’ and leave – Club ready for him, demands not ‘particularly burdensome’ https://t.co/CBrw1ZFBoT #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 19, 2021

Chelsea also have a chance to end the season with silverware, having reached the Champions League final. They will be up against Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao on 29 May. A win will mark a spectacular turnaround for the club since after Tuchel taking charge at Stamford Bridge mid-season.