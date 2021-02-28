Chelsea striker Timo Werner discusses his struggles in front of goal this season

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has had an extremely underwhelming campaign so far this season. The German came to the Premier League from RB Leipzig amidst much fanfare but has failed to live up to the hype.

Chelsea paid around £47 million for Werner last summer, but the striker has struggled since joining the Blues. The German has only managed to score nine goals in 31 appearances across all competitions this season and endured a 13-game goal drought earlier this season.

Thomas Tuchel's appointment as Chelsea manager has seen an uptick in Werner's form of late. The German coach will hope his compatriot can start finding the back of the net consistently for the Blues.

As reported by The Evening Standard, the German striker was interviewed by Sky Sports regarding his lack of goals this season. Werner said:

"The period where I didn't score was the worst time of my career because I'd never missed so many big chances. I'd never been so long without a goal, so I was very happy it ended two games ago. It was a difficult time without those feelings."

"When I look back at my half a year with Chelsea, it wasn't the most difficult time in my career, but the best time to learn new things. When you have a period without goals you learn something from yourself."

"You learn a lot about how you can handle these situations and it was the best time for me to learn the most in my career. From bad moments you learn the most and that's exactly what happened in the last month."

Chelsea have been in good form recently and Werner will hope to get his name on the scoresheet for the Blues in the coming weeks.

Chelsea star Werner discusses the hardships of Premier League football

Thomas Tuchel can get the best out of Werner

Timo Werner admitted that he didn't think the Premier League would be this difficult when he first joined Chelsea.

"Everyone says there's a lot of strength, a lot of big guys in defence, the Premier League is very fast and there's a lot of high intensity. So, I came here and thought it would fit me very well, but now I know it is much more than just what people say."

"What I get now is that the Premier League is really hard. Every game, whether you play against the bottom side or the third side, it's always the same game."