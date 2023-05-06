Chelsea suffer blow as 26-year-old star picks up hamstring injury in win over Bournemouth

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell was forced off during the Premier League match against Bournemouth due to a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta, and with Wesley Fofana also left out of the matchday squad as a precaution, the Blues now face potential issues in defensive positions.

Pys @CFCPys Frank Lampard said Ben Chilwell’s hamstring is a worry for the remaining games. (#CFC Frank Lampard said Ben Chilwell’s hamstring is a worry for the remaining games. ( @BobbyVincentFL 🚨 Frank Lampard said Ben Chilwell’s hamstring is a worry for the remaining games. (@BobbyVincentFL) #CFC

Speaking about Fofana ahead of the match, Lampard revealed (via Football London):

"Fofana had a bit of an issue with his hamstring, yesterday travelling down, so it's more of a precaution on that one."

Speaking to the press afterwards, the caretaker boss expressed his concern about Chilwell's injury (via Football London):

"[It's his] Hamstring. We don't know [if it's serious], but with a hamstring at this point of the season, it's a worry for the remaining games."

Pys @CFCPys Ben Chilwell has pulled his hamstring. Ben Chilwell has pulled his hamstring.

Chilwell had already missed 10 games earlier this season due to a similar issue. Marc Cucurella could return for the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest, while Azpilicueta can also fill in at left back.

However, with Reece James still sidelined, Chelsea may be left without their starting full-backs for the final stretch of the season.

Lampard's Chelsea snaps winless streak with 3-1 victory over Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - Premier League

A new era dawned for Chelsea as they registered their first win under interim manager Frank Lampard, defeating Bournemouth 3-1 in a Premier League showdown on Saturday. This much-needed victory put an end to a nine-match winless streak across all competitions.

In the opening five minutes, Bournemouth squandered two golden opportunities to grab the lead, but Chelsea's backline held steadfast. It was Gallagher who eventually broke the deadlock, netting a well-timed header for the visitors.

The home side bounced back with a brilliant series of one-touch passes, culminating in a Ryan Christie setup for Matias Vina. The latter's curling effort from the edge of the box soared past Kepa Arrizabalaga and nestled into the top corner, leveling the score.

In the 82nd minute, the Blues exploited Bournemouth's vulnerability on set-pieces. Hakim Ziyech's precise free-kick found Badiashile at the far post, who outjumped Neto to claim his first goal for the club.

Riding the momentum, the visitors extended their lead to 3-1 just minutes later. Raheem Sterling embarked on a daring run into the box before slipping the ball to fellow substitute Felix, who calmly slotted home, securing all three points for the revitalized Blues.

Poll : 0 votes