Chelsea suffer massive blow after star forward withdraws from international duty through injury

Chelsea have suffered a massive blow after star forward Romelu Lukaku withdrew from the Belgium squad after incurring muscle fatigue ahead of their third-placed playoff game in the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

Lukaku had a great start to the international break, scoring against France in the semi-final of the Nations League. However, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has confirmed that the 28-year-old forward has left the camp, and will return to Chelsea immediately to recover. Martinez said:

"Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle fatigue, same as Eden Hazard. They're not in the best of conditions to play. They're leaving the national team camp due to these problems - I don't know how long it will take."

Romelu Lukaku has been Chelsea's main striker ever since his club-record £97.5 million arrival from Inter Milan in the summer. The 28-year-old forward has made a bright start to his second stint at Chelsea, netting four goals in nine appearances across competitions.

However, the Blues now have an anxious wait ahead of them as they understand the seriousness of Lukaku's injury. It is unknown whether he'll be available for their next Premier League match away to Brentford on 16th October.

If Lukaku is not fit to feature in that game, Chelsea will have to pin their hopes yet again on Timo Werner. The 25-year-old forward recently scored his first Premier League goal of the season in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Southampton just before the international break.

Chelsea need their star players in a closely contested title race

Chelsea will need all their players available in one of the closest Premier League title races in recent history. So far after seven matches, Chelsea are top of the Premier League chart, having picked up 16 points. However, their rivals are all in close proximity with the league leaders.

Liverpool are a point behind Chelsea in second place, while both Manchester clubs are two points behind in third.

It is worth noting that Chelsea have a relatively easy run in the Premier League over the next few months. The Blues will face the likes of Brentford, Norwich City and Newcastle United in October before taking on Burnley, Leicester City and Manchester United in November.

Chelsea will have an opportunity to extend their lead in the Premier League table if they get the desired results in those aforementioned games.

