Chelsea summer signing who hasn't featured for Blues suffers season-ending hamstring injury: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Omari Kellyman has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury. The 19-year-old was already suffering from an issue in his hamstring and made his return recently in the Premier League 2 against Norwich City's Under-21 squad, playing 35 minutes as a right midfielder.

The Englishman joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Aston Villa's Under-21 team for a reported transfer fee of £19 million. However, Kellyman's time in west London has been ill-fated by injuries.

The 19-year-old recently took to Instagram and wrote that he was disappointed to learn that his season had ended early. Kellyman also expounded the 2024-25 campaign as mentally and physically tough. He wrote (via IG/omarikellyman):

"Beyond gutted to say that this season has come to an early end for me due to a reinjury of my hamstring, despite only just returning after having hamstring issues for a massive part of the season."

He further wrote:

"24/25 has been a tough season for me mentally and physically due to injury but it's important now that I take time to get this right and come out the other side stronger and better ready for what next season brings."

Omari Kellyman made three appearances for the Blues in the Premier League 2 as he was on the sidelines due to his hamstring injury from September 2024 to February 2025, missing 18 games across competitions.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer to miss international break due to injury

Chelsea FC v F.C. Copenhagen - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is set to miss England's upcoming fixtures against Albania and Latvia due to a muscle injury. The Englishman missed the Blues' Premier League clash against Arsenal, where they lost 1-0 on Sunday, March 16.

Palmer missed a match for the west London side for the first time since April 2024. After the match, Enzo Maresca claimed that the 22-year-old is unlikely to play for England during the international break, and lately, the Three Lions have confirmed this. An England statement said (via London Evening Standard):

"Cole Palmer remains with Chelsea for further assessment on an injury sustained in training ahead of his club's fixture at Arsenal last Sunday."

The English midfielder has scored 14 goals and provided six assists for the Blues this season. However, he has failed to score a goal in the last 10 matches across all competitions.

