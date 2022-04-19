Chelsea superstar to make decision on future by the end of the month - Reports

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly set to make a decision on his future by the end of the month.

According to a report by Simon Johnson of The Athletic, the 29-year-old will make a final decision on whether he will remain at Stamford Bridge or head elsewhere in the coming days.

The Germany international has less than two months to go on his current deal with Chelsea and is yet to sign an extension with the European champions.

This could see him leave the Blues on a free transfer next summer unless he agrees to a new contract with the Premier League giants.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 on a five-year deal worth £29 million.

He initially struggled to get to grips with the higher demands of the Premier League. However, over the last two seasons, the former Stuttgart man has become a mainstay at the heart of the Blues defense.

His no-holds-barred defending and display of passion on the field has made him a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge and virtually all fans are clamoring for the club to extend his contract.

So far, he has made 196 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring 12 goals and played his part in winning five major trophies for the club.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Rudiger, but it might be in all parties' best interests for him to continue his spell with Chelsea.

Chelsea's ownership problems could hamper progress in agreeing new contracts with players

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

Chelsea have faced off-field issues over the past two months, owing to sanctions placed on them.

The sanctions revelove around Roman Abramovich's association with the Russian government and he came under intense scrutiny after Valdimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Among the sanctions placed on Chelsea was a ban on registering new players and restrictions on ticketing sales, and this has put their transfer plans in jeopardy.

Talks are ongoing over the sale of the club to new owners but the transition might not be finalized in time for players to agree new deals.

