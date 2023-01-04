Chelsea superstar Mason Mount signs up for celebrity dating app Raya after breaking up with model Chloe Wealleans-Watts

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea superstar Mason Mount has signed up on celebrity dating app Raya after splitting up with his former girlfriend in October. Mount confirmed in October that he had split up with Chloe Wealleans-Watts, a member of the London-based girl band 303.

The Sun has also reported the details of Mount's new Raya profile. The attacking midfielder has posted photos of himself from a trip to Paris in the profile. Other than that, he has also displayed his unique wardrobe collection in the profile.

A source close to the Chelsea player said:

"Mason is all about football but is also looking to find the right girl to settle down with. He is looking for a genuine connection and hopes that a few dates in the capital can help him find The One. Mason has taken his time after the break-up but is not going to rush into anything."

Apart from Mount, left-back Ben Chilwell is another Blues star who is on the app.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter spoke about the January transfer window

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Blues have already signed David Datro Fofana from Molde FK during the January transfer window. Graham Potter was quizzed about the player and whether he will be loaned out. He said (via the club's official website):

"He’s here at the moment but we still need to wait for the clearances and all those formalities. He’s been on a bit of a break so we’ll give him some time to train and assess him, then find out the best solution in terms of how to take the next step of his career. It’s too early to say. He’s an exciting player so we’re open-minded about it."

He was further quizzed on whether the Blues require reinforcement in any particular area of the pitch. Potter provided a rather diplomatic response, saying:

"The problem is that if I answer it and I’m specific with the answer then every single player in that area will be linked with Chelsea so I have to dodge it. I’m the head coach, so my responsibility is to the players that are here and then we’ll try to improve in every window. January is a complicated one because it’s the middle of the season and in the meantime we have to deal with all the noise of Chelsea being linked with everybody."

