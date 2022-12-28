Chelsea superstar Reece James suffers injury once again in Premier League clash against Bournemouth 

Chelsea right-back Reece James was injured in his first start since his return to fitness in the Blues' 2-0 win over Bournemouth. The Blues secured a comfortable victory over the Cherries, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz (16') and Mason Mount (24').

However, Graham Potter's side's win was marred by the injury James picked up in the second half. James fell to the floor with his hands over his face in despair just moments after half-time. Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta came on in his place in the 53rd minute.

The Englishman has only returned to full fitness from a knee injury that led him to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea’s future captain… The difference between Chelsea with Reece James and Chelsea without Reece James is night and day.Chelsea’s future captain… The difference between Chelsea with Reece James and Chelsea without Reece James is night and day.Chelsea’s future captain… 💙 https://t.co/DJrTrfktOG

James suffered a knock to his knee in Chelsea's 2-0 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on October. The Blues' medical staff will assess James, and an announcement can be expected from the club regarding the extent of the injury.

Chelsea secure much-needed win over Bournemouth

It was vital that Potter's men secured victory over Bournemouth amid their poor form heading into the FIFA World Cup break.

The Blues were without a win in five league games and were ninth in the Premier League table. However, Chelsea impressed in their first competitive fixture since the World Cup.

Their first goal came through Havertz, with the German sliding in at the back post to convert Sterling's cross past Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers. Mount then scored a delightful effort, curling the ball past Travers from outside the box.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Important win for #CFC against a pretty passive Bournemouth side. Chelsea excellent in the first half. Clinical and played with real identity. Sterling, Silva, James, Mount and Zakaria all excellent. Second half a bit flat but Bournemouth's lack of creativity allowed for a lull. Important win for #CFC against a pretty passive Bournemouth side. Chelsea excellent in the first half. Clinical and played with real identity. Sterling, Silva, James, Mount and Zakaria all excellent. Second half a bit flat but Bournemouth's lack of creativity allowed for a lull. https://t.co/CsOuWfZBdv

Potter's side controlled proceedings and fully deserved all three points, which moves them up to eighth in the standings.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on January 1. Potter will be hoping the west Londoners can keep the winning momentum going.

