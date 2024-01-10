Chelsea superstar spotted arguing with Blues fans after defeat to Middlesbrough

Veteran defender Thiago Silva was spotted arguing with Chelsea fans following their Carabao Cup first-leg semi-final defeat against Middlesbrough on Tuesday (January 9).

Hayden Hackney scored the game's only goal in the 37th minute after the Blues struggled to find the net despite numerous chances. In all, Mauricio Pochettino's side registered 18 shots, with five finding the target, compared to their opponent's six attempts.

Cole Palmer missed a glorious opportunity from unmissable range in first-half stoppage time after failing to score earlier from a one-on-one situation. Following the defeat, Chelsea fans booed their players who approached the supporters to appreciate their presence.

Silva was spotted trying to calm the away fans down as he headed towards the tunnel. Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told Sky Sports while addressing the incident (via Metro):

"Look, they have to go over. Of course, the fans are not going to be happy. But you always go to the fans and you have to make sure in the next game that you make things right."

When asked for his opinion on the incident post-match, Pochettino, who had a different view, said:

"‘Don’t be confused because the fans were reacting to Middlesbrough fans, they were fantastic with us. Thiago and some players, they were trying to calm our fans because I think it was a problem between the fans. Be careful how you translate to the media or our fans. Don’t confuse our fans."

Chelsea will look to turn this tie around when they meet Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge for the second leg on January 23.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Carabao Cup loss against Middlesbrough

Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Images)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino believes his team could have come out victorious from their first-leg Carabao Cup outing at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

The Blues will need to turn this fixture around, as it may be the only trophy that the west Londoners can secure in this campaign. Reacting to the result, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"I am disappointed because I think we deserve another result. Sometimes you play well and win. Sometimes we play well and we are not clinical enough."

The Blues are not in Europe and are currently placed 10th in the Premier League, 12 points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. They face a tough test against high-flying Aston Villa in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 27.