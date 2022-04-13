Chelsea superstar whose shirt Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema asked for revealed

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema swapped shirts with Chelsea superstar Reece James following Los Blancos UEFA Champions League clash with the Blues at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's side placed one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating the London giants 3-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie last week. Trailing by two goals, Chelsea had a mountain to climb when they visited Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The Blues almost pulled off a miracle in Spain as goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner saw them take a narrow one-goal lead against Real Madrid. However, goals from Rodrygo and Benzema in the 80th-minute and extra-time, respectively, saw Los Blancos win 5-4 on aggregate.

While Chelsea ultimately suffered Champions League disappointment, James, in particular, stood out for the side on Tuesday. Benzema was among those impressed by the right-back as the Frenchman asked for his shirt following the match.

Benzema and James expressed their respect for each other by swapping their shirts following the final whistle on Tuesday.

Reece James impressed for Chelsea against Real Madrid

Reece James was tasked with keeping Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Ferland Mendy at bay on Tuesday. Having contributed to 13 goals from 30 matches across all competitions this term, the 22-year-old was also expected to carry an attacking threat against Real Madrid.

While James could not provide a goal or assist, he was solid defensively against Carlo Ancelotti's men. The England international was booked just ten minutes into the game, but it did not deter him from making life difficult for Vinicius Jr and Mendy.

James made a total of eight tackles against the La Liga giants on Tuesday. The full-back's tally was the highest among Chelsea players on the night.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% take-ons successful

94% pass accuracy

32 passes completed

8 duels contested

7 duels won

5 tackles won

3 attempted long balls

3 successful long balls

1 interception

1 clearance

1 foul drawn



Where’s Vinicius Jr.? Reece James’ first half by numbers vs Real Madrid:100% take-ons successful94% pass accuracy32 passes completed8 duels contested7 duels won5 tackles won3 attempted long balls3 successful long balls1 interception1 clearance1 foul drawnWhere’s Vinicius Jr.? Reece James’ first half by numbers vs Real Madrid:100% take-ons successful94% pass accuracy32 passes completed8 duels contested7 duels won5 tackles won3 attempted long balls3 successful long balls1 interception1 clearance1 foul drawnWhere’s Vinicius Jr.? 👀👏 https://t.co/j6p1MVw6TK

The Englishman boasted a 94 per cent pass accuracy at half-time, while winning each of his take-ons. Similarly, he won seven of the eight duels he contested in and made five successful tackles in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In short, James was arguably Chelsea's best performer against Carlo Ancelotti and Co on Tuesday. While he could not contribute to the Blues' attack, he helped the side remain in the game with his defensive prowess.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's side will look to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment this weekend. They are scheduled to face Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer