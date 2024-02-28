Chelsea take advantage in race to sign striker who has already scored 30 goals this season: Reports

Chelsea have jumped to the front of the queue of teams trying to sign prolific Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, as per Fichajes. The Sweden international has made headlines in Portugal for his quality performances after joining the club last summer.

Previously of Coventry City, Gyokeres helped them reach the Championship playoff final last season, contributing 21 goals and ten assists in the league. This prompted Sporting to shell out a reported sum of €21 million for his services.

He maintained his goal-scoring form and has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe this season with 30 goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances for the Portuguese giants across competitions.

Chelsea were linked with Viktor Gyokeres, among many other strikers, in the January transfer window as well. But a move did not materialize.

The Blues are also exploring the possibility of signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli, but the Nigerian has a hefty release clause in his contract, as per the aforementioned report. As a result, they have shifted focus to other options, Gyokeres being one of them.

Notably, Manchester United are also reportedly tracking the Sweden international's situation.

Chelsea suffer injury blow ahead of FA Cup tie

Chelsea have been dealt a fresh injury blow as forward Christopher Nkunku picked up yet another injury after the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool. The France international has had to endure a stop-start spell at Stamford Bridge since joining last summer, with injuries stopping him from making any impact.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed in his press conference ahead of their upcoming FA Cup match against Leeds United that the 26-year-old had picked up an injury and would not feature. He was not sure how Nkunku got injured, seeing as he finished the game against Liverpool without a problem.

“We heard yesterday that Chris Nkunku got injured, but we don’t know when he got injured. He’s undergoing medical assessment.”

Nkunku reportedly faces another month on the sidelines, having only returned to action this year from a pre-season knee injury. The Frenchman has been missed by the Blues, who lack a clinical goalscorer.