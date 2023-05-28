Chelsea threw a jibe at Leeds United after The Whites were relegated from the Premier League this season. Leeds suffered a 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in their final Premier League game of the season.

Sam Allardyce's side finished the season as the 19th-placed team in the table with 31 points on the board from 38 matches. The Blues' official Twitter account rubbed salt in Leeds' wounds after the game.

When the two sides met earlier in the season, Leeds won the contest 3-0 at Elland Road. At kick-off, the west Londoners' official Twitter account had posted:

"Starting to assert ourselves."

However, they had to keep updating the scoreline as Leeds scored three. After the conclusion of the game, Leeds posted:

"Life comes at you fast!"

The Blues have now thrown shades at the relegated side after the conclusion of the season, writing:

"It certainly does."

Leeds won only seven Premier League matches this season and managed a meagre tally of 31 points. Chelsea, though, had nothing to brag about also, as far as their campaign is concerned.

Considered title challengers before the start of the campaign, they ended the season with only 44 points from 38 matches. The Blues had four different managers this season.

Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, and Frank Lampard were all in charge at some point in time. The west Londoners finished in the bottom half of the table in a dismal campaign (12th).

Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the new Chelsea manager

Mauricio Pochettino

Since taking over as part of the new owner group, Todd Boehly has spent a lot of money on the Chelsea team. The Blues, however, have lacked proper decision-making in terms of managerial appointments.

If the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel was shocking, appointing Graham Potter to replace the German was surprising as well. Potter found himself out of depth at Stamford Bridge. After Potter was gone, the club bizarrely brought back Frank Lampard as the caretaker manager.

The turbulence, though, is set to come to an end as former Tottenham Hostspur and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino will take charge next season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano ✍🏻



Official statement ready, he’s starting his job as Chelsea manager next week.



Contract will be valid until June 2026.



Here we go confirmed. Mauricio Pochettino has finally signed the contract as new Chelsea head coach after verbal agreement reached 2 weeks ago.✍🏻 #CFC Official statement ready, he’s starting his job as Chelsea manager next week.Contract will be valid until June 2026.Here we go confirmed. Mauricio Pochettino has finally signed the contract as new Chelsea head coach after verbal agreement reached 2 weeks ago. 🚨🔵✍🏻 #CFCOfficial statement ready, he’s starting his job as Chelsea manager next week.Contract will be valid until June 2026.Here we go confirmed. https://t.co/7BaBpimsFm

The Argentine has a wealth of experience in the Premier League. He is well-versed in managing big players in the dressing room as well. Whether Chelsea can return to their familiar standards under Pochettino remains to be seen.

