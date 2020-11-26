Chelsea target Declan Rice picks his best positions amidst rumors of big-money move

England international Declan Rice has been linked with a big-money switch to Chelsea in recent months and continues to turn heads in the Premier League with his performances. The West Ham midfielder is also a key player for the national team and looks set to play an important role for Gareth Southgate's side in the European championships next year.

When asked about his preferred position, Rice said to Sky Sports (quotes via Metro) that he is a defensive midfielder by trade, although he is capable of slotting in at the back if needed.

"I’ve played midfield now for the last three seasons. I think people get carried away with kind of what they want me to do."

"My role is holding midfielder. There isn’t really any flair in that. I can slot in at center-half but I think I’ve got much more to give and I think my confidence is growing in midfield. I think the more I start to drive forward with the ball like I’ve been doing in recent games."

Declan rice Future of west ham

Chelsea continue to keep tabs on Declan Rice

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea splashed the cash in the 2020 summer transfer window and Rice was also mentioned as a top transfer target for them. However, a move failed to come to fruition, as West Ham demanded a fee in excess of £80 million for their prized asset.

Rice has started the 2020-21 Premier League season in fine form and has predominantly played as a defensive midfielder. The young Englishman cited Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira as reference points and admitted that he is continuing to learn and grow with each passing game.

"I’ve watched the top players like Patrick Vieira and Yaya Toure, every time they see a bit of space they drive into it they look powerful, they look strong and I think as a holding midfielder that’s rare these days. If I can keep adding that into my game I can keep catching the eye."

Rice has been tipped to complete a move to Chelsea, having previously represented the Blues as a youngster. Frank Lampard is reportedly a huge fan of the player and could make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.

“I think that’s something I want to aim for [winning trophies] as well. I’m only 21 but to get those highs of your career you need to win stuff and that’s what I want to do."



- Declan Ricehttps://t.co/GNV8yOtKkg — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) November 26, 2020

The West Ham midfielder admitted that he wants to win trophies for club and country, indicating that a transfer to Chelsea could well be on the cards.

"As a footballer you only get one career and it goes by very quick. You want to be successful for club and country. I think it’s an important thing to win trophies."

"There’s talk of Harry Kane at Spurs and what he should be doing, obviously he can do whatever he wants. He’s going to win trophies we all know that."

"I think that’s something I want to aim for as well. I’m only 21 but to get those highs of your career you need to win stuff and that’s what I want to do."

Chelsea have been linked with Rice for over 12 months now, but the Blues are yet to make an official offer for the midfielder. With N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount impressing in midfield for the Blues, it remains to be seen if they splash the cash for Rice in the coming months.