Chelsea target Moises Caicedo drops hint on Instagram to reiterate interest in Stamford Bridge move over Liverpool transfer: Fabrizio Romano

Moises Caicedo has started following Chelsea on Instagram hinting that he is pushing for a move to the west Londoners over Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has posted a screenshot of Caicedo following the Blues on Instagram while he doesn't follow the Anfield outfit. The Italian journalist then details the 21-year-old's wishes to head to Stamford Bridge:

"Moisés Caicedo just started to follow Chelsea on Instagram. He’s been very clear as revealed 1h ago: he only wants Chelsea."

The Brighton midfielder follows the Blues on Instagram.

Caicedo looked set to be heading to Liverpool earlier today after the Reds agreed on a British transfer £110 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Ecuadorian had long been a target for Mauricio Pochettino's side but the Merseysiders seemed to have won the race for his signature.

However, the Brighton midfielder has now made it clear that he only wants to move to Chelsea rather than head to Anfield. Romano claims that the Blues are expected to bid again for the youngster in order to push through a transfer.

Caicedo is regarded as one of the Premier League's most exciting talents following a superb season at the Amex. He impressed while making 43 appearances across competitions and chipping in with two goal contributions.

The young midfielder also starred for Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, featuring in all three group-stage games. He was on the scoresheet in a 2-1 defeat to Senegal.

A departure from Brighton had looked increasingly likely as the season progressed with both Chelsea and Arsenal making their move in January. However, Liverpool have decided to come into the race this summer but their last-gasp move hasn't convinced the player.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp forced to backtrack on previous comments after outbidding Chelsea for Caicedo

The German's comments were used against him regarding the £110 million bid.

Klopp somewhat has egg on his face after he admitted he was wrong to ever claim he wouldn't spend £100 million on a player. The German had stated back in 2016 that he wouldn't do so when Manchester United signed Paul Pogba for £89 million (€100 million) (via Romano):

"The day that this is football, then I'm not in a job anymore”.

The Liverpool manager was forced to acknowledge those comments ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea on Sunday (August 13). He said in his pre-match press conference:

"Everything changed. Do I like it? No. Did I realise I was wrong? Yes. That's the way it goes. Saudi Arabia will not help with that."

However, Klopp needn't come out with a defense given that it now looks like Caicedo is resisting a move to Anfield. Several transfers have taken place this summer where the player has agreed personal terms with the potential suitor before a deal is struck between the clubs.

That doesn't appear to have been the case in this scenario and Liverpool could miss out on the Ecuadorian disastrously. However, it's clear now that the Reds will be willing to spend big if required.