Chelsea target reacts as Noni Madueke shares update on returning to full fitness amid rumors

Arsenal striker and Chelsea target Folarin Balogun reacted to Noni Madueke's Instagram post of the player announcing his return to full fitness. The right-winger shared a picture of himself making an appearance for the Blues from their Premier League defeat against West Ham United.

Having failed to play in Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool, the former PSV Eindhoven man was called upon in the following game. The player has now completed a return from a hamstring issue that was confirmed a few weeks earlier.

Balogun was seen reacting with the hands-up emoji to the 21-year-old's post. The Gunners' striker has been subject to interest from the west London outfit during the summer window.

According to Football Transfers, Mauricio Pochettino's men have agreed personal terms with the USA international. However, the clubs involved are yet to agree on a transfer fee for the 22-year-old attacker.

With Arsenal holding out for £50 million, reports claim that the Blues are unwilling to go over the £30 million mark (The Chelsea Chronicle). Should the deal materialise, it would be ideal for Balogun, who could struggle for game time at the Emirates.

With Gabriel Jesus injured currently, Eddie Nketiah is leading Arsenal's frontline. Balogun could be third choice should he remain with Mikel Arteta's side come the close of the transfer window.

Chelsea to face competition from Monaco for Balogun signing- Reports

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have recently shown an interest in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. However, the club are reported to face stiff competition from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

According to Football London, the French club are willing to improve their £36 million bid that was rejected by the Gunners. Currently, the Blues' valuation of the 22-year-old forward hovers around the £30 million mark. However, the north London outfit are holding out for £50 million for the USA international.

Should Balogun prefer a move back to France, he wouldn't be a stranger to the nation's top-flight. Following his 21-goal league season with Stade Reims last year, the youngster will look to produce more of the same with Monaco. He managed 37 appearances in Ligue 1 and provided three assists in addition to his goals.