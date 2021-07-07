Bundesliga ace reveals Chelsea are yet to open talks with him regarding a move

Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba has revealed there is nothing concrete from Chelsea amidst rumors of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, along with Premier League rivals Arsenal, have been linked with a move for the defender, but neither club has opened talks yet.

Tapsoba’s current contract with Bayer Leverkusen runs until 2026, so they will be able to demand a good fee for the 22-year old.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are looking to add more quality and depth to their defense, with Tapsoba being seen as the ideal candidate owing to his impressive displays last season.

"With Chelsea FC, for the moment, there is nothing concrete, nothing official. What I can say is that I will start my season with Bayer Leverkusen. We keep our fingers crossed for God to guide us to the right path." - Edmond Tapsoba



- via @swearimnotpaul pic.twitter.com/KJiUTuPAi8 — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) July 6, 2021

The Burkina Faso international, however, revealed that he will join Bayer Leverkusen for the pre-season schedule as Chelsea have not made an offer.

“With Chelsea, for the moment, there is nothing concrete, nothing official,” Tapsoba said as per Afrique Sports.

“What I can say is that I will start my season with Bayer Leverkusen. We keep our fingers crossed for God to guide us to the right path.”

Leverkusen director confident Tapsoba will stay and amidst Chelsea rumors

Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said the club expect Tapsoba to play an important role next season.

“Edmond should play a very important role for us next season,” Rolfes told Bild.

Leverkusen will chase Champions League football again next season having finished outside the top four in the last couple of years.

🚨MERCATO🚨



Edmond Tapsoba has started following Chelsea FC on Instagram. #ChelseaExeterTV #CFC pic.twitter.com/9hmEXXUR3B — Chelsea Exeter TV 🏆🏆 (@ChelseaExeterTV) July 7, 2021

The German side have a young squad with a lot of potential, and Tapsoba is one of them. The 22-year old put in some impressive displays despite his tender age last season.

Tapsoba made 31 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen and was a regular for Die Werkself as they finished sixth in the league table.

His mature displays at the back have not gone unnoticed as Chelsea are looking to add more young blood to their team. They may have to pay a prime fee to sign him as Leverkusen are in no rush to sell the defender.

