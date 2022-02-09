Chelsea threaten to sign 22-year-old Barcelona star if Catalans continue to pursue Andreas Christensen: Reports

Chelsea have threatened to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo if the La Liga giants continue their pursuit of Andreas Christensen, according to El Nacional.

The Denmark international's contract with the Londoners expires in June and he's free to speak with other clubs. Barcelona have Christensen on their radar as they're looking to revamp their side but Chelsea aren't ready to let him go.

They value the 25-year-old centre-back and manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly already asked club owner Roman Abramovich to renew his terms.

Should the Catalans price him away, the Blues are looking to retaliate the move by roping in Araujo. His contract runs in the summer of 2023 and has rejected an extension.

The Uruguayan is open to staying at Camp Nou but isn't ready to accept the financial offer made by the club. He reportedly feels wants Barcelona to pay him the wages that reflect his current status at the club.

Signed from Uruguayan side Boston River in 2018, Araujo impressed with Barcelona B before establishing himself in the senior team. He's grown into one of their best players over the past year, impressing with his aggressive, dogged displays at the heart of their backline.

Barcelona-Chelsea transfer saga in the balance

Despite all the close links, nothing has been agreed yet but if one side makes a move, the other is set to follow suit.

Barcelona, who signed four players in January, are still in the process of revamping their squad. Hence they are already working on their signings for the summer.

Cesar Azpilicueta is another Blues star on their radar with the Spaniard also set to become a free agent in the summer. But given Xavi's desire to blood more young players, Christensen has been identified as a possible target.

The Dane signed for Chelsea's youth side in 2013 before breaking into the senior squad a year later. A lack of first-team chances saw him loaned out to Borussia Monchengladbach but returned to Stamford Bridge two years later.

He's seen plenty of game time ever since but Christensen never established himself in the XI. He has made 149 appearances for the club so far in all competitions, with many of his appearances coming off the bench.

