Chelsea and Tottenham make enquiries about signing 22-year-old striker - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly enquired about LOSC Lille striker Jonathan David.

According to TSN (via Caught Offside), both London clubs are keen on signing David. The Canadian forward has also attracted interest from Arsenal, but it remains to be seen if he will move out of France in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Chelsea and Spurs both have valid reasons for wanting to sign David, who has set Ligue 1 alight in recent years. The 22-year-old has found the back of the net 16 times in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

David has already improved on his record from the 2020-21 campaign, where he netted 13 times in 48 matches. He has 18 goals in just 24 caps for Canada as well.

The Blues re-signed Romelu Lukaku on a club-record deal worth £97.5 million from Inter Milan last summer. However, the Belgian international has scored just eight goals in 24 appearances across all competitions this term. While the likes of Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech have stepped up in the final third at times, Thomas Tuchel's side still need a goalscoring striker.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have struggled this season due to Harry Kane's inconsistency. Spurs have found the back of the net just 26 times in 20 Premier League matches this term. Their best player this season, Son Heung-min, is also currently nursing an injury.

David will provide them with firepower upfront if Kane isn't at his best. The Lille forward could also turn out to be a long-term investment should the Englishman leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur once again

Chelsea hosted Tottenham in a crunch Premier League clash on Sunday night. As many predicted, the Blues cruised to a 2-0 victory in a game where Spurs hardly tested the home defense.

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge with an incredible curling effort early in the second half. Thiago Silva doubled his side's lead shortly after, heading home from Mason Mount's set-piece.

The 2-0 result meant Tuchel's side have gotten the better of Spurs for the fourth time this season and haven't conceded a single goal in that run. They won 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the reverse league fixture, before picking up 2-0 and 1-0 victories in either leg of the League Cup semi-final.

Antonio Conte's side are now seventh in the Premier League with 36 points from 20 matches. They are two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but have two games in hand. Chelsea, on the other hand, remain third with 47 points from 24 matches.

