Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: £150m Bundesliga Superstar interested in joining the Blues, club initiate contact for Inter Milan ace and more - 8th June 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
News
Modified 27 min ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants four new players at Stamford Bridge before the start of the new season. The German coach is particularly eager to add a world-class striker to his kitty this summer, especially since the current crop at the disposal of the Blues have failed to impress recently.

Jorginho was the club’s highest goalscorer in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season and that does not paint a good picture of the strikers currently in Tuchel’s squad.

The future of Olivier Giroud also hangs in the balance, although Chelsea have triggered a one-year extension for the player. The Blues also remain eager to bolster their midfield and backline this summer.

On that note, let’s look at the top Chelsea transfer stories from 8th June 2021.

£150m Bundesliga Superstar interested in joining Chelsea

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland is reportedly interested in joining Chelsea, according to The Telegraph. The Bundesliga superstar is expected to cost around £150m this summer but could be available for £65m-£86m in 12-months’ time. If the Blues can manage a way to fund the deal, the Norwegian is willing to move to Stamford Bridge either this summer or next.

Chelsea have had a cordial relationship with Borussia Dortmund since securing a move for Christian Pulisic, who signed for the Blues in January 2019 but joined them later that summer. It is not clear whether such a move would be feasible for Haaland.

The Premier League giants are pushing for a deal this summer. However, if the Bundesliga side refuse to relent, Chelsea are willing to wait another year, as they are optimistic about securing the player’s services.

Chelsea initiate contact for Inter Milan ace

Achraf Hakimi
Chelsea have initiated contact for Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi, according to Sport Witness via FC Inter News. The Blues are among a host of clubs interested in the talented right-back who is expected to leave the Nerazzurri this summer. Paris Saint-Germain are the favorites for his signature, but negotiations between the Ligue 1 giants and the Serie A side have come to a standstill.

It is believed that the two clubs differ in their valuation of the player, with PSG offering €60m for Hakimi while Inter want €70m - €75m. Chelsea are hoping to take advantage of the impasse, and have even made a phone call to express their intentions. However, there have been no official bids from the Blues for the player yet.

Blues star could leave the club this summer

Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech could leave Chelsea this summer after his relationship with Tuchel broke down, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta dello Sport. The Moroccan joined the Blues last summer for Ajax but has failed to live up to expectations, registering just six goals and four assists from 39 appearances.

It is now reported that he no longer features in Tuchel’s long-term plans and, as such, could be allowed to leave. The player has been linked to AC Milan and Napoli, but neither club have made a move for him yet.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
