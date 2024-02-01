Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: 4 clubs eyeing Armando Broja; Conor Gallagher not interested in Tottenham, and more - February 1, 2024

Chelsea suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday (January 31) in the Premier League. Christopher Nkunku’s second-half strike proved to be a mere consolation for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Meanwhile, four clubs are keeping an eye on Blues forward Armando Broja. Elsewhere, midfielder Conor Gallagher is not interested in a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer news from February 1, 2024.

Four clubs eyeing Armando Broja

Armando Broja is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this year.

West Ham United, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa all have their eyes on Armando Broja, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Albanian forward is a peripheral figure under Mauricio Pochettino, and Chelsea are ready to cash in on him this year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that a £33 million offer is likely to do the trick for Broja’s suitors.

"In 2022, West Ham in that summer window made a £33m offer, and even something around that mark again might potentially be successful, depending on the structure.

"So, Wolves and Fulham are the two main ones to watch. We can't entirely discount Aston Villa, because they did make an enquiry with a view to a swap deal with Jhon Duran, who's now injured, potentially going the other way,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“There was no formal bid made, but it shows you that Aston Villa were also considering Broja. So we wait and see whether they reignite that interest having made an approach.

"And then we know West Ham have held a historical interest and a move at this stage from them is termed unlikely. So there's four potential suitors, but there's two that are more active, and that's Fulham and Wolves."

Broja has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Blues this season, registering two goals and as many assists.

Conor Gallagher not interested in Tottenham Hotspur

Conor Gallagher is sought-after in London.

Conor Gallagher had no desire to join Tottenham Hotspur in January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea but hasn’t been offered a new deal yet. Gallagher has been a first-team regular under Pochettino this season, registering six assists in 29 outings across competitions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Gallagher is eager to stay with the Blues:

"The chances get slimmer every day obviously. Tottenham are trying to avoid their reputation of days of old where they would go into the transfer market on the final couple of days, and kind of be persuaded to make bids that they might try to avoid any other stage.

"Ultimately, I think that there is a temptation to sign Conor Gallagher but it is not likely at this stage I think is how I'd put it."

He added:

“Chelsea might listen to an offer but as it stands, Gallagher has no real interest in joining Tottenham, he wants to stay at Chelsea. They're in a cup final next month, he is an ever-present in the team, he's captain at times. I personally don't think Conor Gallagher will be leaving.”

Spurs could return for the 23-year-old at the end of the season, depending on the future of Giovani Lo Celso.

Enzo Fernandez frustrated at Chelsea, says his father

Enzo Fernandez is a rare shinning light at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez’s father Don Raul Fernandez has said that his son is a bit frustrated at Chelsea.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner arrived at Stamford Bridge from Benfica for a reported £106.8 million fee in January last year. While he has been quietly impressive, the team have struggled to perform so far.

Speaking to ESTO, Fernandez senior added that he has urged his son to stay calm and ignore criticism from social media.

“He feels a bit frustrated because he was always a winner, so going through these moments is not easy.

"I tell him to stay calm, don’t read social media, keep training and things will get better. So much so that they are going to play in the final of one of the cups in England against Liverpool,” said Don Raul Fernandez.

Don Raul Fernandez also said that the Blues simply need time to get to their best.

“Chelsea are in a moment of transition, training with young players, but I tell them to be patient, things will get better. It’s a young team that needs to adapt.

"You are always supporting him from a distance, telling him these things, thinking positively. I tell him that the team is going to make it. One more year and he’ll be fine, they’ll be better,” said Don Raul Fernandez.

He continued:

“So, well, keep fighting because he never got hung up on his titles, I tell him never to lose his humility, always working double shifts, training at the club.

"When he goes home he trains with a private trainer, taking care of his food, sleeping the hours he needs to sleep, and that’s what I tell him.”

Fernandez has appeared 27 times across competitions this season, registering five goals and one assist.