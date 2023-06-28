Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan close to signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Blues planning July move for Moises Caicedo, and more - June 28, 2023

Chelsea are working to improve their squad this summer following a disappointing campaign. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League in the recently concluded season.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are close to securing the services of Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in July.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 28, 2023:

AC Milan close to signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is wanted at the San Siro

AC Milan are very close to securing the services of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, who're looking to offload him this summer. The Blues are a step away from agreeing a deal with the Rossoneri, with only the final details remaining before he moves to the San Siro.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Lazio were also interested in Loftus-Cheek.

"Ruben Loftus-Cheek is one step away from completing a move to AC Milan. A medical has not been scheduled yet, so it’s impossible to say at this stage precisely when that will take place, and the same for the official announcement. For the time being, it’s still all verbal. There are no contracts in place yet," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"The clubs are still working on structure of the deal, likely to be €16m plus €4m in add-ons. Lazio were also interested, but Milan really like him, they have been working on it since May. It’s not done yet, but it looks imminent."

Romano added that Milan also have their eyes on Christian Pulisic, who's eager to move to Serie A.

“Christian Pulisic could also be an option for Milan. Nothing is imminent, but he’d be really keen on an experience in Italy. Negotiations are on, so let’s see how it develops," wrote Romano.

Pulisic is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea are looking to cash in on him this summer.

Chelsea planning July move for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to move for Moises Caicedo in July, according to transfer insider Ryan Taylor.

The Blues remain hot on the heels of the Ecuadorian midfielder, who has been a revelation for Brighton & Hove Albion recently. With N'Golo Kante gone and Mateo Kovacic close to Manchester City, new manager Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on Caicedo.

Taylor told Give Me Sport that the London giants might focus on offloading players before initiating a move for the Ecuadorian.

"Balancing the books and getting players out the door is equally as important, and it might suit Chelsea better to have the signing of Caicedo on their new season financial records for 2023-24.

"So, we might see that bid arriving in July. But Caicedo is very much on the agenda," said Taylor.

Caicedo signed a new contract with the Seagulls earlier this year, so he's likely to comand a hefty fee.

Kalidou Koulibaly opens up on Stamford Bridge struggles

Kalidou Koulibaly left Stamford Bridge this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly reckons the constant changes at Chelsea affected his form. The Senegalese defender arrived at Stamford Bridge with a huge reputation last summer following a superb run with Napoli. However, Koulibaly failed to live up to expectations and soon dropped out of relevance.

The 32-year-old has decided to move on to Al Hilal this summer, ending his stay with the Blues after just one year. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Koulibaly said that he left the club, as he was eager to move to play regular football.

"With Chelsea, I had a great experience. The Premier League is fantastic. Lots of intensity, lots of goals, very fast players, great talents. They expected the Koulibaly from Napoli, but I don't think my season has been that bad.

"I needed time: in one year, I couldn't demonstrate what I would have wanted due to the choices of the manager and the club," said Koulibaly.

He added:

"I've always been serious and professional, but I don't like being on the bench doing nothing. I prefer a place where they want me, where I'm at the centre of a project, and I can be an example to young people."

The London giants already have the talented Levi Colwill to take Koulibaly's place in the squad.

Poll : 0 votes