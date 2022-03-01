Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Andreas Christensen reaches verbal agreement with Barcelona; Blues interested in Sam Johnstone, and more - 1 March 2022

Chelsea will have to immediately move on from their disappointing Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. That's because the London side next face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen has reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona. Elsewhere, the Blues are interested in Sam Johnstone. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 1st March 2022:

Andreas Christensen reaches verbal agreement with Barcelona

Andreas Christensen could be playing at the Camp Nou next season,

Barcelona have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Andreas Christensen ahead of a possible move this summer, according to Caught Offside via Sport. The Danish defender is in the final few months of his current contract with Chelsea. The Blues have failed to tie him down to a new deal due to wage disagreements.

Christensen rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, and gained prominence during Thomas Tuchel's reign. The 25-year-old has been a vital component of the German's rock-solid backline, but now looks set to depart at the end of the season. Barcelona have been monitoring the situation with interest, and are plotting to sign the Dane on a Bosman move.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has practically agreed a deal to join Barcelona on a four-year contract this summer. The Catalan giants have received a ‘verbal ok’ from the player and his entourage regarding a move to the Camp Nou.



The Blaugrana are in search of a new defender to fill the shoes of Gerard Pique, who is at the fag end of his career. The La Liga giants brought in Eric Garcia for the role, but the former Manchester City defender has struggled to make a mark. Moreover, manager Xavi is expected to bid adieu to Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, with both players failing to impress.

With Ronald Araujo's future also hanging in the balance, a new defender is the need of the hour. However, Barcelona's precarious financial situation poses a threat to their ambitions. As such, the availability of Christensen on a free move appears to be a godsend, especially as the player was close to joining them on loan two seasons ago.

The two parties have verbally agreed to conclude a deal in the summer. The transfer now appears very close to completion, which would be a huge blow for Chelsea. That's because Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are also out of contract this summer.

Chelsea interested in Sam Johnstone

Sam Johnstone has been impressive for West Bromwich Albion.

Chelsea are interested in Sam Johnstone, according to The Hard Tackle via Simon Phillips.

The London side are looking for a replacement for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and have identified the Englishman as a possible candidate. Johnstone has been an assured presence between the sticks for West Bromwich Albion recently.

Having arrived on a world-record £72 million transfer in the summer of 2018, Kepa has largely failed to live up to his lofty price tag. Following the arrival of Edouard Mendy two years later, the Spaniard has not been the first-choice keeper at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa has reported interest from several Premier League clubs and from Spain and Italy, and could leave the Blues this summer.

- @siphillipssport Chelsea are looking at Kepa replacements, one name being Sam Johnstone from West Brom.A free agent in the summer & he wants to return to the Premier League. Chelsea are looking at Kepa replacements, one name being Sam Johnstone from West Brom.A free agent in the summer & he wants to return to the Premier League.- @siphillipssport https://t.co/a89RQB96a2

Meanwhile, Johnstone's current contract with West Bromwich Albion expires at the end of the season, and he is likely to move in search of a new challenge. Johnstone is eager to return to the Premier League, and has all the attributes to be an able deputy to Edouard Mendy.

Thomas Tuchel criticised for Carabao Cup final decision

Kepa Arrizabalaga had a night to forget against Liverpool.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has criticised Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for bringing on Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. The Spaniard failed to save a single penalty in the 11-10 shootout defeat, and also missed his spot-kick, helping the Reds lift the trophy.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that Eduoard Mendy should have stayed on.

“It was obviously the wrong decision; Mendy was exceptional on the day; he made some incredible saves as he tends to do. He was also on the back of winning the Africa Cup of Nations with a penalty shoot-ut for Senegal against Egypt, so it was a big decision. Having said that, Mendy didn’t look surprised at all, it seems that was the plan all along. It’s worked for Tuchel before, but maybe in hindsight, he’ll wish he’d stuck with Mendy. He was having a worldie; both goalkeepers in 120 minutes were exceptional, so maybe Chelsea could’ve done with that confidence,” said Chadwick.

He continued:

“Kepa obviously just came in from the cold, had one goal-kick and then had to deal with the penalties. He didn’t save any, so it didn’t work. If it had worked out we’d be saying what a fantastic decision it was by Tuchel, but it obviously didn’t work out on the day."

Incidentally, before the defeat on Sunday, Kepa had won six of his eight previous shootouts for club and country, including three this season. Meanwhile, Mendy's record is two wins out of five.

So Tuchel's decision to bring on Kepa for the shootout was understandable, but things didn't pan out the way he would have liked them to.

