Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Conte planning Romelu Lukaku reunion; Real Madrid interested in Cesar Azpilicueta, and more - 28 January 2022

Chelsea are planning to make a few additions to their squad this month before the winter transfer window closes. The Blues have fallen behind in the Premier League title race, and are currently third in the league table after 24 games.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte is planning a reunion with Blues striker Romelu Lukaku at Tottenham Hotspur. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 28th January 2022.

Antonio Conte planning Romelu Lukaku reunion at Spurs

Antonio Conte is eager to take Romelu Lukaku to Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte is eager to take Romelu Lukaku to Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Belgian has struggled since joining Chelsea last summer. Conte is now ready to offer Lukaku an escape route out of Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku joined the Blues with a lot of hype at the start of the season. The London side hoped that the Belgian would help them mount a challenge for the Premier League title. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old has not lived up to the billing so far. Lukaku has scored two goals in his last 13 league games after managing three in his first three.

The Belgian has also stirred up a hornet’s nest with a controversial interview, where he talked about a return to Inter Milan and criticised manager Thomas Tuchel’s tactics. Conte has been monitoring the situation with interest. The Italian managed Lukaku at the Nerazzurri, and won the Serie A title last season.

Conte is eager to rekindle that title-winning partnership at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs are looking for a replacement for Harry Kane, who is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Spurs manager is ready to pursue Lukaku as the Englishman’s successor, but he could face competition from PSG. Chelsea remain interested in offloading Lukaku, but it is highly unlikely they would prefer to strengthen a rival.

Real Madrid interested in Cesar Azpilicueta

Real Madrid are interested in Cesar Azpilicueta.

Real Madrid are interested in Cesar Azpilicueta, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Spaniard is in the final six months of his contract with Chelsea, for whom he has made over 450 appearances across competitions. The Blues have not yet tied him down to a new deal. Los Blancos are waiting to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

The La Liga giants are looking to add more defensive depth to their squad this year. Nacho is the only backup centre-back at manager Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal. The Italian wants to address the situation by bringing in a new defender this summer.

Azpilicueta is among the shortlisted options. However, Madrid will have to contend with Barcelona for his services.

Chelsea expected to complete Ousmane Dembele transfer this month

Chelsea are likely to complete a move for Ousmane Dembele this month.

Chelsea are likely to complete a move for Ousmane Dembele this month, according to Caught Offside via El Nacional.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract with Barcelona. The 24-year-old is not wanted at Camp Nou, and has been asked to leave. The Blues are long-term admirers of Dembele.

EXCL : Chelsea have been in direct contact with Dembele's agent and camp in recent days, confirmed.

Barcelona are desperate to remove Dembele’s massive wages from their books. As such, the London side have been offered the chance to sign him for free this month.

