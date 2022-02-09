Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Rudiger could stay at Stamford Bridge; Cesar Azpilicueta challenges teammates to win FIFA Club World Cup, and more - 8 February 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Al Hilal in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday. The London side are eager to lift their first silverware of the season by winning the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Blues reportedly have a 50 percent chance of keeping Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Cesar Azpilicueta has challenged his teammates to win their first FIFA Club World Cup.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 8th February 2022:

Antonio Rudiger could stay at Chelsea

Chelsea still have a 50 percent chance of keeping Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea still have a 50 per cent chance of keeping Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The German defender is in the final year of his current contract with the London side. Manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to keep the 28-year-old at the club, but Rudiger is yet to sign a new deal.

Nevertheless, he has gone from strength to strength since the arrival of Tuchel at Stamford Bridge in January 2021. The German defender has become an indispensable part of the Blues’ backline. He is among the first names on the team sheet at the moment. Unfortunately, the Premier League giants are in a race against time to keep the 28-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

There are a host of clubs interested in his services, especially as he could move on a Bosman transfer this summer. However, Chelsea have not given up on renewing Rudiger’s contract before the end of the season. The Blues are aware that replacing the German defender could be a costly affair. Tuchel has his eyes on Jules Kounde, but the Frenchman could cost at least €60 million.

The German manager would also need a replacement for Thiago Silva in a year’s time. As such, losing Rudiger this summer would be a huge blow to the Blues. However, Romano says that the London side still have a 50-50 chance of keeping hold of their star man beyond this season.

Cesar Azpilicueta challenges teammates to win FIFA Club World Cup

Cesar Azpilicueta has urged his teammates to give everything on the pitch to win the Club World Cup

Cesar Azpilicueta has urged his teammates to give everything on the pitch to win the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea are desperate to get their hands on the trophy that has eluded them so far.

Absolute Chelsea



"We have the chance to be the first ones to win it for



Cesar Azpilicueta on Club World Cup:"We have the chance to be the first ones to win it for #Chelsea. We have to create our own history, we have our chance."

Speaking to the press ahead of the semi-final, the Spaniard also recalled the pain of losing the final in 2012.

“Losing in 2012 hurt a lot, and this is the only competition the club hasn’t won. To win it for the first time for the club would be huge. We have to give everything we have on the pitch. It has great meaning for everybody, and we are representing Europe,” said Azpilicueta.

“Through the years we’ve seen many, many world-class players, managers and everybody at the club try to help increase the trophy cabinet of this club. And we are part of that now. So when the time arrives, you want to make the most of it. It’s true we have our own opportunity to create history, and to win a trophy nobody has won at Chelsea. Hopefully we’ll be the ones to do it,” said Azpilicueta.

Chelsea fell 1-0 to Corinthians in their first Club World Cup final in 2012. Ziyech said about the same:

“It is very difficult to win this kind of tournament. I think after ten years, I realise how difficult it is. We lost the final against Corinthians (in 2012) and maybe I had a different feeling. It was my first season; we were in every competition, and maybe it looked easier than it was."

Refusing to comment on his future at the club, Azpilicueta said that he is focused on winning the one major title missing in the Blues' cabinet.

Hakim Ziyech announces retirement from international football

Hakim Ziyech has announced his retirement from international football.

Hakim Ziyech has announced his retirement from international football. The Moroccan was left out of his nation’s squad for AFCON this year by manager Vahid Halihodzic.

Hanif Ben Berkane



« Je ne reviendrais pas en sélection. C'est ma décision finale. C'est clair pour moi. Je me concentre sur mon club maintenant. Je comprends la décision des supporters, je suis désolé pour eux. »



Hakim Ziyech annonce sa retraite internationale :« Je ne reviendrais pas en sélection. C'est ma décision finale. C'est clair pour moi. Je me concentre sur mon club maintenant. Je comprends la décision des supporters, je suis désolé pour eux. »

Speaking to journalists while with the Chelsea squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, Ziyech said he now wants to focus on the Blues.

“Obviously I understand them (the fans), but I will not be returning to the national team. It’s my final decision. It’s all clear for me how things are going over there. I’m focusing on what I’m doing, and right now that’s my club,” said Ziyech.

Ziyech has made 40 appearances for Morocco, scoring 17 times. However, he hasn't played for them since a friendly against Burkina Faso in June last year.

