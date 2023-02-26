Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Aubameyang wants Blues exit; club retain interest in Marcus Thuram, and more - February 26, 2023

Chelsea will make a cross-town trip on Sunday (February 26) to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Graham Potter's team will need to pick up all three points if they wish to salvage their season.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has his heart set on a departure from Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Paul Brown. Elsewhere, the Blues have retained an interest in Marcus Thuram.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 26, 2023.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has heart set on Chelsea exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is certain that his Chelsea career is over, according to Paul Brown. The Gabon international arrived at Stamford Bridge from Barcelona last summer but has dropped down the pecking order under Graham Potter. With a host of new arrivals at the Blues, the 33-year-old has become surplus to requirements.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that Aubameyang has one foot out of London already.

"I think, mentally, Aubameyang is gone. I think he's left already. It's quite clear that, as deprecating and nice as Graham Potter has been about him, he doesn't really see him as someone who's going to play for him at all," said Brown.

The Gabon international has appeared 18 times for Chelsea this season across competitions, scoring three goals and setting up another.

Blues retain interest in Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have retained their interest in Marcus Thuram, according to Mundo Deportivo via Football Talk.

The French striker has caught the eye with Borussia Monchengladbach this season but is in the final few months of his contract. The Bundesliga side expect him to leave as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

The Blues have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while.

The London giants also attempted to sign the player in January, but Monchengladbach refused to let him leave. Chelsea are looking to sign a new No. 9 this summer to lead their line this season and have Thuram on their wishlist.

However, there’s a long list of admirers of the player, with Barcelona also eyeing the Frenchman. There's likely to be a battle for his services at the end of the season.

Graham Potter opens up on Antonio Conte support

Antonio Conte has offered his support to Graham Potter during these difficult times.

Graham Potter has outlined Antonio Conte’s support during difficult times. The English manager’s troubles at Chelsea this season have been well documented.

There have been calls for his head over the last few weeks after the Blues’ prolonged poor run. However, he has found an ally in the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Speaking to the press, Potter said that he has remained in touch with Conte since his time with Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I spoke to him when I was at Brighton and we have had conversations. We have kept contact from a distance and he’s someone I’ve admired a lot as a coach, I like how his teams are organised, and then when you meet him he’s a gentleman, he has the passion but he has always been good to me," said Potter.

He added:

"The best piece of advice he has given me was about doing your best today and not necessarily thinking too much about the future or the past. It was something that was on his WhatsApp message. I think he sent me that message after they’d beaten us — he didn’t send any when we’d won."

Potter admitted that he admires Conte’s aggressive traits but wants to be his own man.

"Absolutely, yes, because he is his himself and I don’t look at how he is and look down on him in anyway. Anyone who is a different person to me, I don’t think, ‘Oh, I’m better than them’, because that totally isn’t true. The best person to be Antonio Conte is Antonio Conte. The best person to be Graham Potter is Graham Potter. That’s how I see it," said Potter.

The two managers will go head-to-head on Sunday (February 26) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

