Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Belgian star set to have medical on Sunday, Blues receive setback in pursuit of English midfielder, and more - 8th August 2021

Chelsea have been very busy in the transfer market of late. The Blues are ready to build on their UEFA Champions League triumph and are planning to fight for the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel is eager to win more accolades in the upcoming campaign and is upgrading his squad accordingly.

Chelsea are plotting to bolster their attack this summer. The Blues also want to strengthen their midfield and fullback areas.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 8 August 2021.

Belgian star set to have medical on Sunday

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is set to have his Chelsea medical on Sunday, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Blues have agreed to a £97m deal with Inter Milan to bring the Belgian to Stamford Bridge. Lukaku is all set to return to his old hunting ground after seven years, having previously failed to break into the first team. He recently powered the Nerazzurri to a Serie A triumph and arrives as one of the most in-form strikers in Europe.

The Athletic: Romelu Lukaku to undergo medicals with Chelsea on Sunday in Belgium and then traveling to London tomorrow or Monday morning. Official announcement expected early next week. #CFC @David_Ornstein — Francesco Porzio (@fraporzio95) August 7, 2021

The Belgian is all set to become the highest earner at Chelsea, with the Blues offering him a five-year deal with weekly wages of £195,000 post-tax deductions. The Premier League giants were tracking Erling Haaland all summer but shifted their attention to Lukaku after admitting defeat in the pursuit of the Norwegian.

Inter Milan had no intention of selling their prized asset at the start of the summer but were forced to go back on their decision to address their financial woes.

Chelsea are eager to complete the deal on Sunday to integrate the Belgian into the team in time for the new season. Thomas Tuchel recently praised the player and will be itching to build his attack around Lukaku.

Chelsea receive setback in pursuit of English midfielder

Declan Rice

Chelsea have received a setback in their pursuit of Declan Rice. According to Daily Mail, the Englishman is set to stay at West Ham United for at least one more season. The Blues are eager to bring their former player to Stamford Bridge this summer, after watching him transform into one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League in recent times.

🗞 Declan Rice has accepted he will be staying at West Ham this season after their £90m transfer valuation blocked a move to a Champions League club. Rice believes an extra 12 months under David Moyes will not be detrimental to his career. [Joe Bernstein, @MailSport] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 8, 2021

The Englishman understands that his future lies at the London Stadium, with few clubs willing to match West Ham United’s £90m valuation of the player. Rice is ready to stay put for another year but should ignite a battle for his signature next summer.

Chelsea preparing move for Villarreal fullback

Alfonso Pedraza

Chelsea are working on a deal to bring Alfonso Pedraza to Stamford Bridge, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web. The Blues are eager to add competition for Ben Chilwell to the squad, with Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso both expected to depart this summer. Thomas Tuchel has his eyes on the Villarreal left-back, who could cost above €20m.

Chelsea are expected to turn their attention to other targets now that a move for Romelu Lukaku is almost complete. Pedraza has been in fine form of late and would enhance Tuchel’s tactical options. However, the Blues will have to offload Emerson and Alonso before a move can be completed.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee