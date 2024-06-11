Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree Michael Olise deal, club eyeing La Liga star, and more - June 11, 2024

Chelsea finished the 2023/24 season without silverware, despite investing a fortune in the squad in recent times. The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League and have since replaced Mauricio Pochettino with Enzo Maresca.

Meanwhile, the London giants have reached an agreement with Michael Olise ahead of a move this summer. Elsewhere, the club have set their sights on a Ukrainian striker.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from June 11, 2024.

Chelsea agree Michael Olise deal

Michael Olise

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Michael Olise, according to GIVEMESPORT. The French forward caught the eye with Crystal Palace in the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite missing much of the season with injuries, Olise still registered ten goals and six assists from 19 Premier League games. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Manchester United.

However, the Blues have taken a lead in the race by agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old forward's camp. The London giants are looking to improve their frontline after a poor showing in the recent campaign and remain determined to get their hands on Olise.

Chelsea will now initiate talks with the Eagles regarding scheduling of the payment for a permanent deal. The player reportedly has a release clause in his contract, so Palace will be powerless to stop a move.

However, nothing's been completed in writing yet, so the race remains open. The Red Devils could still hijack a move for Olise, so the Blues will have to proceed quickly to get their man.

Blues eyeing Artem Dovbyk

Artem Dovbyk

Chelsea have set their sights on Artem Dovbyk, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Blues are planning to sign a new No. 9 this summer to lead the line and are eyeing multiple candidates for the job.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is a target, but there's already a melee for his services this summer. Recent reports have claimed that the Slovenian striker is likely to remain at the German club and sign a new contract. Duvbyk has now emerged as an alternative to Sesko.

The Ukrainian enjoyed a stunning 2023/24 campaign with Girona, powering them to a third-place finish in La Liga. The Ukrainian finished the season with 25 goals and ten assists from 41 games across competitions.

The London giants have had their eyes on Duvbyk for a while and are looking to go for the kill this summer. The 26-year-old could be a cheaper alternative to Sesko and Victor Osimhen.

Levi Colwill unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Levi Colwill

Chelsea will not listen to offers for Levi Colwill this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman is attracting interest from multiple clubs this year, including Liverpool.

Colwill enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 campaign with the Blues, registering 32 appearances across competitions. With Thiago Silva gone, the 21-year-old will be expected to take on bigger responsibilities in the upcoming campaign.

The Blues will have to offload players this summer to adhere to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules. However, Colwill is considered untouchable at Stamford Bridge, so the Merseyside club will have to look elsewhere.