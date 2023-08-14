Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree Moises Caicedo deal; club eyeing Diogo Costa, and more - August 14, 2023

Chelsea started their new campaign with an entertaining 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 13). Axel Disasi scored on his debut to help secure a point after the Reds had gone ahead through Luis Diaz.

Meanwhile, the Blues have reached an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for the services of midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 14, 2023:

Chelsea agree Moises Caicedo deal

Moises Caicedo is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have agreed a massive £115 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Moises Caicedo, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been hot on the heels of the Ecuadorian all summer and had seen their previous three offers rejected by the Seagulls. The entry of Liverpool in the race abruptly changed the dynamics of the saga.

The Reds submitted a £110 million offer for Caicedo, which was accepted by the Seagulls. However, the 21-year-old was adamant about joining the London giants only.

Chelsea returned with an improved offer over the weekend, and Brighton have given the green signal. The deal will include a sell-on clause, which will benefit the Seagulls.

Caicedo is set to sign an eight-year contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge till 2031, with the option of an additional year.

Blues eyeing Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have set their sights on Diogo Costa, according to A Bola. The Blues have roped in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. However,

Kepa Arrizabalaga has secured a loan move to Real Madrid, which has opened up the need for a new custodian. Costa is a long-term target for the London giants and has popped up on their radar once again.

The Portuguese has been on splendid form for Porto in recent times and is now wanted at Stamford Bridge. However, prising him away from the Portuguese side would be a costly affair due to the player's €75 million price tag.

Chelsea tried to sign Costa earlier this summer, offering to pay the asking price in three instalments of €25 million each, but Porto refused the proposal.

Mauricio Pochettino backs Nicolas Jackson to flourish at Stamford Bridge

Nicolas Jackson arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has backed Nicolas Jackson to excel at Stamford Bridge. The Senegalese striker joined Chelsea from Villarreal this summer. The 22-year-old secured his first start for the Blues against Liverpool on Sunday. Although he failed to find the back of the net, he enjoyed a lively debut.

Speaking to the club's website ahead of the game, Pochettino said that Jackson has shown his qualities in pre-season.

"He’s a young player, but, I think, he has the quality to enjoy being here and to score goals.

"I think we are enjoying in the way we are working. He’s working really hard. The quality is there. I think you could see in the pre-season games that he showed that quality," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"Of course, La Liga is completely different from the Premier League. That’s one of the reasons it was good for us to play the Premier League Summer Series in America in pre-season, because it allowed us to test ourselves against Premier League teams. It was really good for us."

Pochettino went on to heap praise on the Senegalese.

"He's so strong. He isn’t scared of anything. He's so brave. And then you can see the quality in his feet, and quality also in physicality. He’s fast. He's strong," said Pochettino.

He concluded:

"I have no doubt that he’s going to score goals, and his adaptation is going to be good because it’s not only his quality. It’s his character. He has great character. His personality is strong, and, for sure, he is going to be good here."

Jackson will be vital for the London giants in the upcoming weeks in the absence of Christopher Nkunku.