Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree Nicolas Jackson deal; Borussia Dortmund want Conor Gallagher, and more - June 24, 2023

Chelsea are not wasting anytime in the transfer market this summer. The Blues have handed Mauricio Pochettino the keys to the first team and have also added Christopher Nkunku to their squad.

Meanwhile, the London giants have agreed a deal to take Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are interested in Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 24, 2023:

Chelsea agree Nicolas Jackson deal

Nicolas Jackson has agreed to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Villarreal to sign Nicolas Jackson this month, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been working to secure the services of the Senegalese striker recently and agreed personal terms with the player earlier this week. The London giants were in talks with the La Liga side to chalk out a deal for a while, and a breakthrough has been reached.

Chelsea will pay a little more than the 21-year-old's €35 million release clause, in installments. The Blues were eager to rope in a new No. 9 following their struggles in front of goal in the recently concluded campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Understand Villarreal accepted Chelsea to pay just bit more than €35m release clause but better payment terms using installments.



Medical being scheduled, personal terms agreed. Excl: Chelsea have finally reached full agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson, here we go!Understand Villarreal accepted Chelsea to pay just bit more than €35m release clause but better payment terms using installments.Medical being scheduled, personal terms agreed. Excl: Chelsea have finally reached full agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson, here we go! 🚨🔵🇸🇳 #CFCUnderstand Villarreal accepted Chelsea to pay just bit more than €35m release clause but better payment terms using installments.Medical being scheduled, personal terms agreed. https://t.co/5fXQvWXIEf

Despite signing Christopher Nkunku, the London giants want a more traditional striker, with neither Romelu Lukaku not Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang part of their plans. They have now found their man in Jackson.

Borussia Dortmund want Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher could leave Chelsea this summer.

Borussia Dortmund have identified Conor Gallagher as a possible replacement for Jude Bellingham, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Bellingham left the Signal Iduna Park this month to join Real Madrid in a blockbuster deal. His departure leaves a big void in midfield which the Bundesliga side want Gallagher to fill.

The 23-year-old has been in and out of Chelsea's starting XI in the recently concluded campaign. He remains heavily linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge this summer. In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Dortmund have had their eyes on Gallagher for a while.

"The interest in Conor Gallagher is very concrete and for months already. Now they see they need a player like Jude Bellingham, not just playing like Bellingham, but also showcasing an ability to play as a 6, 8 or 10. Dortmund see these things in Gallagher,” wrote Falk.

He continued:

“The contract is until 2025, so they can pay him. They have the money from the Bellingham transfer, and they also see – given he’s 23 years of age – he’s not too old to be an investment. So this is very realistic for Dortmund."

Gallagher enjoyed a stellar loan spell with Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season but has failed to live up to expectations with the Blues.

Christopher Nkunku convinced by Blues project

Christopher Nkunku has been on red-hot form recently.

Christopher Nkunku reckons the move to Chelsea will help him develop as a player.

The French forward arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig this month and will be part of a new-look attack next season. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive outing with the Bundesliga side in the recently concluded campaign.

Nkunku finished with 23 goals and nine assists in 36 games across competitions. Speaking to the Blues' media, the Frenchman said that he's eager to prove himself to fans.

"We can say that I am a hard worker. I will give everything for the club, for the fans and to help the team bring some trophies. To give the best of my football. I hope I will make them as happy, as I am to be here at this club," said Nkunku.

He continued:

"On the pitch, I’m a bit quiet, but I can speak, I can shout also. But I’m very focused on the football and about winning, to do everything right, so I can say I speak with my feet. But it’s important obviously to speak to the boys on the pitch."

Nkunku also said that the Chelsea project suits him and added that he's eager to work with new manager Pochettino

"I think the project was good for me. It is a good project for me to develop myself as a player and a man also. And this is a good city, after all, and for sure I want to improve in football, and I want to win trophies and improve myself also. So, I think, this is a good project for me at this moment. This is a good project, for sure," said Nkunku.

He concluded:

"I have not had a chance to speak to him, not yet. I spoke to some of my friends from Paris about him a little bit. I speak about him a little bit with some of the players. They told me that he’s a very good coach, and I’m excited to work with him."

Nkunku's arrival could help solve the Blues' recent goalscoring woes.

