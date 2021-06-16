Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree personal terms with Bundesliga superstar, German striker wants to stay and fight for his place and more - 16th June 2021

Chelsea has gone from strength to strength under Thomas Tuchel’s tutelage since the arrival of the German in January this year.

The Blues have won the UEFA Champions League, reached the final of the FA Cup, and also finished fourth in the Premier League table in the 2020-21 season.

Tuchel has revealed that he plans to use that success as a stepping stone, admitting that he desires two to three new signings before next season.

The German is eager to add a world-class striker to his kitty, while he also wants to strengthen his full-back options. There could also be a few departures from the squad over the summer.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from June 16, 2021.

Chelsea agree personal terms with Bundesliga superstar

Erling Haaland

Chelsea has agreed on personal terms with Erling Haaland, according to The Express via Transfer Window Podcast. The Borussia Dortmund superstar is the number one target for the Blues this summer, who recently had a bid for the Norwegian rejected by the Bundesliga side.

Chelsea offered £60 million and Tammy Abraham for Haaland in a bid equivalent to £100 million. However, Dortmund wants around £150 million for the player in straight cash.

#Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Erling Haaland. They now just need to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund.



[via @TransferPodcast] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 15, 2021

Several big clubs around Europe want the 20-year-old, but it is believed that Haaland prefers a move to Chelsea.

The Blues want to complete a deal this summer, but the player is willing to wait a year if needed when he would be available for a lot less.

However, Chelsea has the financial muscle to pull the deal off this summer, and, with personal terms agreed, they just have to agree on a fee with Dortmund.

German striker wants to stay at Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner

Timo Werner wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place in the team next season, according to Sport Witness via BILD. The German has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the report has rubbished those claims.

Werner has struggled since joining the Blues last summer and registered just six goals in the Premier League last season.

Timo Werner is 'unlikely' to leave #Chelsea after just season. He wants to stay at the club to fight for his place under Thomas Tuchel.



[via @BILD_Sport] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 16, 2021

However, he is not looking to leave this summer. Instead, Werner wants to prove himself to Tuchel and earn his place in the Chelsea team.

Real Madrid is also unlikely to press for a transfer, given that there’s an inherent risk associated with the deal.

Chelsea edge closer to securing Inter Milan ace

Achraf Hakimi

According to Team Talk via Calciomercato, Chelsea is edging closer to securing Achraf Hakimi after Inter Milan identified Marcos Alonso as the player they want to be included in the deal.

Chelsea has steered clear of the competition for the Moroccan after offering the Nerazzurri an option to choose between Emerson Palmieri, Andreas Christensen, and Alonso to be included in a player-plus-cash deal.

The Spaniard had dropped down the pecking order under Frank Lampard but enjoyed a resurgence under Tuchel. However, the Blues are willing to let Alonso leave this summer, especially if it helps them sign Hakimi.

