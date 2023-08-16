Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues agree Romeo Lavia deal; club activate Michael Olise release clause, and more - August 16, 2023

Chelsea are working to add more quality to their squad to break into the top four this season. Mauricio Pochettino has been handed the keys to the first team this summer and is moulding the squad to fit his tactics.

Meanwhile, the Blues have agreed a deal with Southampton to sign midfielder Romeo Lavia. Elsewhere, the London giants have activated Michael Olise's release clause.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 16, 2023:

Chelsea agree Romeo Lavia deal

Romeo Lavia will move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Southampton to take Romeo Lavia to Stamford Bridge, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder is expected to leave the Saints this summer following their relegation from the Premier League. Liverpool were hot on his heels for the past few weeks but had three bids rejected by Southampton.

The Blues entered negotiations last week and moved quickly to wrestle the player away from the Reds. On Monday, the 19-year-old agreed personal terms with the London giants.

Talks with the Saints continued, and a breakthrough has now been reached. Chelsea will pay £60 million, including add-ons, for Lavia, who will have his medicals soon.

Blues activate Michael Olise release clause

Michael Olise is all set to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have activated Michael Olise's £35 million release clause, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old exploded into the scene at Crystal Palace last season, turning heads at clubs across the Premier League. The Blues are looking to revamp their attack after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, where they finished 12th, and have managed to get their man.

Pochettino has a knack of getting the best out of talented young players, and Olise could be a perfect fit for his tactics. The 21-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not expected to return to action before September.

Robert Sanchez installed as new No. 1 at Stamford Bridge

Robert Sanchez moved to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Robert Sanchez has been informed that he's the new No. 1 at Chelsea this season, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Spaniard arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan move to Real Madrid thrust Sanchez into action against Liverpool. The Blues were expected to continue their search for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Porto's Diogo Costa a long-term target.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the London giants are only looking for a backup custodian now.

"The Chelsea boss was happy to have Kepa and new signing Robert Sanchez compete for the top spot.

"Kepa would have probably started against Liverpool as well, had Real not come calling simply because he’d been with the squad for longer than Sanchez," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Sanchez is now No.1, and Chelsea will be looking for a back-up keeper. Clearly, if they can find someone to offer strong competition that’s a bonus, but Sanchez has been informed he will be the first-choice this season."

Jacobs also added that despite recent reports, Kasper Schmeichel is not a target at Stamford Bridge.

"Chelsea are not considering Nice’s Kasper Schmeichel despite links. Newcastle have also indicated they want to keep hold of Martin Dubravka, who was on the bench against Aston Villa," wrote Jacobs.

He concluded:

“With Kepa just a loan, and Gaga Slonina highly rated, Chelsea need to find the right fit and character since game time for whoever comes in is likely to be limited.”

Chelsea also allowed Edouard Mendy to leave; he has move to Saudi Arabia this summer.