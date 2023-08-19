Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues announce Romeo Lavia; club eyeing Folarin Balogun, and more - August 19, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for a short trip across London to face West Ham United on Sunday (August 20) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino took charge at Stamford Bridge in July and is looking to register his first win.

Meanwhile, the Blues have announced the arrival of midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 19, 2023:

Chelsea announce Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia (left) has arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton. The Blues have had their eyes on the Belgian midfielder for a while and moved quickly this week, beating off competition from Liverpool. Lavia reportedly turned down a move to Anfield in favour of arriving at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old told the London giants’ website three reasons for joining the club.

“Three factors determined my decision. The project and the ambitions of the club were key factors in me choosing Chelsea but also the history behind the club. It’s really exciting to be a part of this football club and to write some history,” said Lavia.

He continued:

“I’m really happy and proud. It’s a privilege to be able to put on this shirt. Most of the players we’ve signed are players I’ve played against, and thought ‘ooooof, these players are good’, so to be able to work with them is a great feeling.

"They are young players and good players, so it will be good to make each other better. That’s the only way to succeed.”

Pochettino also welcomed Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion - another Reds target - to his roster last week on a British record £115 million deal.

Blues eyeing Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have set their sights on Folarin Balogun, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The USNMT international striker is not part of Arteta’s plans this season, and Arsenal are ready to let him leave. Pochettino is on the hunt for a new striker as he prepares to let Romelu Lukaku go. Balogun has popped up on his radar.

Sheth told Sky Sports that the Blues are yet to follow their interest with a concrete bid.

"Just one development while we are on air, and this is from one source only before we go, and it says Chelsea have an interest in Folarin Balogun. No bid made, but interest is real,” Sheth

Interestingly, Inter Milan have also identified Balogun as a possible replacement for Lukaku, who was on loan with them in the last two seasons.

Chelsea inform duo they can leave

Conor Gallagher’s time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end.

Chelsea have informed Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah that they can leave this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Blues are making massive changes to their squad to get back to their best under Pochettino. They're also willing to offload some of their academy graduates amid a mass exodus that has seen a plethora of big names depart.

The London giants have allowed Mason Mount to join Manchester United, while Lewis Hall is close to a move to Newcastle United. Gallagher and Chalobah could also follow suit, with the club ready to listen to offers for the duo.

Pochettino is well stocked in midfield and defence and can afford to cash in on the two players. However, the Premier League giants will only let the duo leave if their asking price is met.