Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues asked to pay €80m for French defender, club pushing to sign Barcelona prodigy, and more - 30th July 2021

Chelsea are expected to invest heavily in their squad this summer despite winning the UEFA Champions League last season. However, the Blues have been unusually slow in the transfer market so far and are yet to make a big-name signing.

The Premier League giants are planning to add more steel to their backline while midfield reinforcements are also on the agenda. Manager Thomas Tuchel is also ready to let go of players who are not a part of his plans for next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 30 July 2021.

Chelsea asked to pay €80m for French defender

Jules Kounde

Sevilla have asked Chelsea to pay €80m to sign Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via Goal. The two sides are currently negotiating the Frenchman’s move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are offering a player-plus-cash deal for Kounde involving Kurt Zouma. However, the La Liga side want their star’s release clause of €80m to be paid in full.

Thomas Tuchel is planning on reinforcing his defense this summer and Chelsea are eager to complete a move for the Frenchman. Sevilla had agreed to an exchange deal with Tottenham Hotspur, which included Davinson Sanchez,

Kounde, though, reportedly turned down the offer. This is evidence though that the La Liga side are willing to do business this summer much to the delight of the Blues.

Jules Koundé among U23 players in LaLiga in the 2020/21 season:



◉ Most possession won in defensive third

◉ Most headed clearances

◉ Most passes into opp. half

◎ Second-most aerial duels won

◎ Second-most clearances

◎ Third-most interceptions



Dominant. 💪 pic.twitter.com/4ejFKWyl9C — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 27, 2021

Chelsea were hoping to convince Sevilla with a similar offer, but the Spanish side are now holding out for a cash-only deal. Even if they accept the inclusion of a player in the offer, Sevilla still want €45m for Kounde.

The Frenchman had his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier. However, Real Madrid’s reluctance to submit an offer means Chelsea is his most likely destination.

Blues pushing to sign Barcelona prodigy

Ilaix Moriba

Chelsea will prioritize a move for Ilaix Moriba if Barcelona are unsuccessful in extending his contract, according to The Chelsea Chronicles via Mundo Deportivo. The 18-year-old’s future continues to hang in the balance, with his current deal with the Catalans set to expire in 12 months.

Despite the La Liga giants’ best efforts, Moriba is reluctant to put pen to paper on a new deal, which has put the Blues on alert.

(🌕) Barcelona is running out of patience for Ilaix Moriba — they have practically made their *definite* offer, but no response from Moriba’s agents yet. 3-Year deal. The club don’t understand why it is taking forever to reach an agreement. @martinezferran #Transfers 🇪🇸 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) July 30, 2021

The Barcelona prodigy caught the eye after breaking into the first team last season and the Premier League side are eager to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

AC Milan desperate to sign Chelsea star

Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan have made Hakim Ziyech their number one transfer target this summer, according to Sportsmole via Calciomercato. The Moroccan has struggled in his first season in the Premier League since joining Chelsea last summer.

Despite dropping down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel, Ziyech’s abilities have impressed the Rossoneri, who are eager to bring him to the San Siro.

The Blues are willing to sell the Moroccan if they receive a reasonable offer. AC Milan share a cordial relationship with the Premier League giants and the two sides are already in talks over a potential move. However, with four years left on his contract, Ziyech will not come cheap.

