Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues backed to reignite interest in Everton midfielder; Graham Potter will not reinforce squad in January, says former player; and more - September 25, 2022

Chelsea have a week left to prepare for their trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Graham Potter will be eager to start his league tenure with his new team with a win.

Meanwhile, journalist Simon Phillips has backed the London giants to reignite their interest in an Everton midfielder. Elsewhere, former Blues defender Glen Johnson believes Graham Potter will not be delving into the winter transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 25, 2022:

Chelsea backed to reignite interest in Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has admirers at Stamford Bridge..

Simon Phillips reckons Chelsea couldreturn for Anthony Gordon this winter or next summer. The Blues failed to secure the Everton midfielder this summer but remain interested in his signature.

Gordon has been impressive for the Toffees recently and is tipped to have a great future ahead.

Everton Extra @Everton_Extra 🎙️| Andros Townsend on Anthony Gordon: “He’s been very good, obviously he burst onto the scene last season. People are saying can he do it again, can he add goals to his game. He’s scored a few this season, we’re very lucky to have kept him this window.” 🎙️| Andros Townsend on Anthony Gordon: “He’s been very good, obviously he burst onto the scene last season. People are saying can he do it again, can he add goals to his game. He’s scored a few this season, we’re very lucky to have kept him this window.” https://t.co/PDzJlgTSqb

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillip said that Gordon was eager to join the London giants this summer.

“I fully expect Chelsea to go in for him again, whether that’s in January or the summer. Gordon’s clearly had his head turned by the Chelsea interest and he was pushing for that move," said Phillips.

Gordon has two goals from seven appearances for Everton this season.

Graham Potter should not reinforce squad in January, says Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson has said that Graham Potter doesn’t need to invest in the squad in the winter.

Potter took charge at Chelsea earlier this month after the departure of Thomas Tuchel. The Blues spent a fortune on players this summer but are expected to have a busy January as well.

Speaking to The Express, Johnson wants Potter to get his team to play better.

"I’m a fan of Potter but it’s one thing being at Brighton and getting players to play than it is going into the top of world football with the best players, competing against the best teams in the best competitions. If he can get the Chelsea side playing as good as Brighton were, then they’re certainly going to improve," said Johnson.

Johnson said that the London giants have a good enough squad and expects Potter to emphasise on streamlining his options instead.

"I think they’ve got a good enough squad, to be honest. I think his priority will be getting used to the players, settling in and just trying to get his feet under the desk," said Johnson.

He continued:

"I don’t think he necessarily needs to go and sign certain players but just needs to find out the players that don’t want to be there, and the ones that do, and then cipher it out that way."

Chelsea are seventh in the league standings after six games.

Reece James should start for England than Trent Alexander-Arnold, says Rio Ferdinand

Reece James has been impressive for club and country of late.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says Reece James is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order for England’s right-wingback role at the moment. James is the first-choice right-back for Chelsea right now, while Alexander-Arnold is one of the first names in the team sheet for Liverpool.

However, speaking on Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said that James is better than his countryman in terms of current form and deserves to start at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"This is a difficult one. We are going where we are right now. Reece James is ahead of Trent right now. If I’m a winger I look at who I don’t want to play against more out of the two of them, and it would be Reece," said Ferdinand.

Ferdinand said that James can contribute both in defence and attack and also scores more goals than Alexander-Arnold.

"I think, physically, he can match people defensively and going forward is ridiculous. Trent’s passing, I would say, arguably is better over varied distances, but I think Reece will score more goals. He’s in there (the penalty area) so much."

He continued:

“You could play Trent there as well, and he’d run it, and both of them can come in here (central areas). That’s the one thing; he plays this position week in and week out. Trent plays more from the right-back area coming onto things," said Ferdinand.

James has appeared six times for the Blues this season and has scored once.

