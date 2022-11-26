Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues backed to sign Brentford striker; club to make decision on Christian Pulisic future after World Cup, and more - November 26, 2022

Chelsea are likely to bolster their squad in the January transfer window. Graham Potter's wards are eighth in the Premier League table after 14 games.

Meanwhile, journalist Pete O'Rourke has backed the Blues to sign a Brentford striker. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones reckons the London giants could make a decision on Christian Pulisic's future after the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 26, 2022:

Pete O'Rourke backs Chelsea to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could be on the move in 2023.

Pete O'Rourke has backed Chelsea to sign Ivan Toney next summer. The English forward has caught the eye with Brentford this season, registering 11 goals and three assists in 16 games across competitions. The Blues remain in the hunt for a new No. 9 following the struggles of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke said that Toney could provide a long-term solution to the London giants' striking woes.

“I think Chelsea long-term will be looking to bring in a number nine, probably this summer. I don’t think Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is the long-term answer due to his form and his age probably," said O'Rourke.

He added:

“So, I think Chelsea will be looking at him (Toney). If you’re looking at Premier League strikers and ones that are probably more gettable than others, Ivan Toney definitely comes into the reckoning.”

Toney could hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge thanks to his Premier League experience.

Blues to make decision on Christian Pulisic future after World Cup

Christian Pulisic's time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

Chelsea are likely to make a decision regarding Christian Pulisic after the World Cup, according to Dean Jones.

The American forward has blown hot and cold since joining the Blues in 2019 and has struggled for game time recently. The 24-year-old has appeared 18 times across competitions this season, scoring once and setting up two more.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Christian Pulisic is the man of the match in the goalless draw with England. Christian Pulisic is the man of the match in the goalless draw with England. https://t.co/WmbEGAoTYV

Pulisic's contract expires in 2024, but the London giants are yet to make a decision on his future. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the American has lacked consistency.

"I think Pulisic’s future is up in the air, for sure. He hasn’t proven that he can consistently perform, and Chelsea will have a close eye on this World Cup to see whether that’s any different on a different platform, but certainly they’ve got a decision to make there," said Jones.

Pulisic is currently with his national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping the USA to draws against Wales and England. The USMNT struck the woodwork with a rasping drive in the goalless draw in the latter game.

Trevoh Chalobah extends Stamford Bridge stay

Trevoh Chalobah signed a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

Trevoh Chalobah has penned a new deal with Chelsea, the club have confirmed. The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since making his debut with the Blues last season.

The Englishman has now signed a new deal that will keep him at Stamford Bridge till 2028, with the club having an option for another year.

Speaking after committing himself to the London giants, Chalobah couldn't hold his excitement.

"I’m over the moon to sign this contract. It’s been an honour every time I put the shirt on. I want to give my all and do anything for this club. As everyone knows I’ve been here from a young age, and to continue here is every kid’s dream. Whenever I get the chance, I’ll give my all for the club and look for the future ahead," said Chalobah.

He continued:

"I want to say thanks to God for this; without him, none of this would be possible and just always believing. Thanks to my family as well and the club for trusting in me. I’ll now continue to give my all."

Chalobah has appeared 13 times for Chelsea this season across competitions.

