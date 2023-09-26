Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues backed to sign Ivan Toney; Marc Cucurella eyeing winter exit, and more - September 26, 2023

Chelsea are preparing for their EFL cup third-round game against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (September 27). New boss Mauricio Pochettino desperately needs a win to improve his team's fortunes.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been backed to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January. Elsewhere, left-back Marc Cucurella is planning to leave the London giants at the turn of the year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 26, 2023:

Chelsea backed to sign Ivan Toney

Chelsea could move for Ivan Toney in the winter, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brentford striker will be available for transfer in the winter, with his ban due to gambling set to end in January The Blues remain in the market for a new No. 9, and Toney is reportedly on their wishlist.

On The Debrief podcast, Romano said that Arsenal are also monitoring the Englishman with interest.

"I think it is a possibility. It is not something guaranteed yet because also for Toney it is time to consider all the opportunities.

"It is not time to negotiate yet, but Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the situation and informed on the conditions of a deal, so let’s see if it will be Ivan Toney or a different kind of player," said Romano.

He continued:

“From what I am hearing, Arsenal have also asked about the conditions of a deal a couple of weeks ago, and now with new agents, the player is 100% available to new opportunities.”

Toney could be a suitable replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who left for AS Roma on loan this summer.

Marc Cucurella eyeing winter exit

Marc Cucurella is looking to leave to turn his career around.

Marc Cucurella is planning to leave Stamford Bridge in January, according to The Sun.

The Spanish left-back joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer but has failed to get going. He's a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge under Pochettino, following a failed attempt to move to Manchester United on loan in the summer.

Cucurella is devastated with the situation, as he was looking forward to securing regular game time with the Red Devils. However, Manchester United couldn't reach an agreement for the player and opted to move for Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Cucurella's situation with the Blues is unlikely to change, so he's now planning to leave at the turn of the year, having played just once this season. A return to Spain could be on the cards, with Real Madrid contemplating a loan move for the 25-year-old.

Blues owners becoming impatient with Mauricio Pochettino

The Blues' hierarchy could run out of patience with Pochettino following a string of poor results.

The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge this season, and the Blues invested nearly £450 million in the squad. However, the Argentine has failed to get the best out of his team so far.

Brown told Give Me Sport that the London giants' decision to target younger players this summer has backfired.

"Yeah, it really is messy for Chelsea. It’s not all Mauricio Pochettino’s fault, as this is obviously something that’s gone on for much longer than that, but I’m not sure the owners are going to have terribly much patience considering how much money they’ve spent," said Brown.

He continued:

"It’s alarming to see a club like Chelsea going backwards essentially having spent so much money, but they did spend it on players who are prospects rather than ready-made.

"I think, in that position, you need to be looking at the players who already do have some Premier League experience to be leading the way, and I’m not sure if they really are at the moment at Chelsea.”

Pochettino has also been hindered due to injuries to key players like Christopher Nkunku and captain Reece James.